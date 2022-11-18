Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

School districts along the Front Range are avoiding a snowy and icy commute Friday morning with delayed starts and closures.

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow.

Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.

Westminster Public Schools, St. Mary's Academy of Englewood, Rocky Mountain Deaf School, Cherry Hills Christian are among the schools closed on Friday.

CDOT plow crews are in full shift and will be plowing and treating state-maintained roads throughout the storm and afterward as necessary. Even with plowing, pretreatment and deicing, CDOT said roads are slick, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shady areas.

CDOT added it's best to avoid driving during the Friday morning commute and work from home if possible.

Friday morning, the lingering snow showers in Colorado will move to the south and the sunshine will return, but temperatures will remain frigid. Most of Colorado will continue to stay below-freezing all day long.

