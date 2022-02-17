School districts on delayed openings across Colorado

There are more than 130 delayed starts on Thursday as a storm system leaves Colorado.

DENVER — School districts across Colorado and the Front Range are on delayed openings Thursday.

Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Westminster Public Schools, St. Vrain Valley Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Adams County School District 14 and Douglas County School District are among the districts with delayed openings on Thursday.

The snow first developed between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The biggest impacts from this storm were expected to be during the Wednesday evening commute. There will be some lingering snowfall during the Thursday morning commute as the system leaves Colorado.

The Denver area will likely see four to eight inches of snow from this system when the official snow totals come in Thursday morning.

Colorado is looking sunny and more seasonal on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and warmer for the weekend with sunshine and highs near 60 both days.

Monday will again be cooler with a chance for more snow.

