Douglas County, Colorado school districts on delayed openings

More than two dozen Denver-area school districts announced delayed starts on Monday.

DENVER — The spring storm that arrived in Colorado on Sunday led to dozens of school closures and delays Monday morning.

Douglas County School District announced a 90-minute delay on Monday, March 22.

Bishop Machebeuf High School, Mile High Academy, Lutheran High School Parker, and Global Village Academy in Douglas County were among the other schools with a delayed opening.

Platte Canyon Dist. 1 was closed on Monday.

Other schools including Regis Jesuit High School and STEM School Highlands Ranch held Remote Days on Monday.

According to the 9NEWS Weather team, the heaviest snow was expected to fall into early Monday morning, leading to a slick morning drive.

Winter weather travel alerts are in effect across the mountains and metro area through Monday afternoon.

The Denver metro will see about 2 to 5 inches stack up by Monday mid-morning. Look for a trace to 2 inches in Northern Colorado and potentially 3 to 7 inches of accumulation near Boulder and Golden. Areas along C-470 into Jefferson and Douglas counties could pick up 6 to 12 inches of snow. The foothills could see another 6 to 12 inches out of this storm with slightly higher amounts along the peaks.

