x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Weather Colorado

Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen around Colorado so far

Colorado's first snow of the season fell across the front range on Tuesday.

COLORADO, USA — A powerful cold front that dropped temperatures 60 degrees in 24 hours also brought the first snow of the season to Colorado.

Wet, melting flakes fell around the front range Tuesday. Since temperatures had been so warm leading up to the storm, much of it melted when it hit the pavement, but there was some accumulation of grassy areas by Tuesday night.

Heavier snow fell in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide.  

RELATED: When will the snow stop, and what will it mean for Colorado's wildfires? Your questions, answered

RELATED: Cardiologist expects a busy week with Colorado's dramatic drop in temperature

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service (Note: We'll update this list as more totals come in): 

  • Nathrop - 6.7 inches
  • Genesee - 6.7 inches
  • Allenspark - 6.5 inches
  • Crested Butte - 6 inches
  • Nederland - 5 inches
  • Meeker - 5 inches
  • Gunnison - 5 inches
  • Laporte - 4.7 inches
  • Monument - 4 inches
  • Rye - 3.8 inches
  • Florissant - 3.5 inches
  • Black Forest - 3 inches
  • Fort Collins - 2.5 inches
  • Boulder - 2 inches
  • Creede - 2 inches
  • Castle Rock - 2 inches
  • Longmont - 1.5 inches
  • Berthoud - 1.5 inches
  • Broomfield - 1.4 inches
  • Rifle - 0.5 inches
  • Eagle - 0.5 inches
  • Denver - Trace

> Click/tap here to learn how NWS determines snow totals.

PHOTOS: September snowfall in Colorado

1 / 24
Conrad Meyer Photography

RELATED: Map: Wintry conditions lead to traction law, closures in Colorado's mountains

RELATED: Denver shelters prepare for crowds during cold front, snow

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science is Cool