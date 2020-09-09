Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen around Colorado so far

Colorado's first snow of the season fell across the front range on Tuesday.

COLORADO, USA — A powerful cold front that dropped temperatures 60 degrees in 24 hours also brought the first snow of the season to Colorado.

Wet, melting flakes fell around the front range Tuesday. Since temperatures had been so warm leading up to the storm, much of it melted when it hit the pavement, but there was some accumulation of grassy areas by Tuesday night.

Heavier snow fell in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service (Note: We'll update this list as more totals come in):

Nathrop - 6.7 inches

Genesee - 6.7 inches

Allenspark - 6.5 inches

Crested Butte - 6 inches

Nederland - 5 inches

Meeker - 5 inches

Gunnison - 5 inches

Laporte - 4.7 inches

Monument - 4 inches

Rye - 3.8 inches

Florissant - 3.5 inches

Black Forest - 3 inches

Fort Collins - 2.5 inches

Boulder - 2 inches

Creede - 2 inches

Castle Rock - 2 inches

Longmont - 1.5 inches

Berthoud - 1.5 inches

Broomfield - 1.4 inches

Rifle - 0.5 inches

Eagle - 0.5 inches

Denver - Trace

