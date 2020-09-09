Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen around Colorado so far

COLORADO, USA — A powerful cold front that dropped temperatures 60 degrees in 24 hours also brought the first snow of the season to Colorado.
Wet, melting flakes fell around the front range Tuesday. Since temperatures had been so warm leading up to the storm, much of it melted when it hit the pavement, but there was some accumulation of grassy areas by Tuesday night.
Heavier snow fell in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide.
Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service (Note: We'll update this list as more totals come in):
- Nathrop - 6.7 inches
- Genesee - 6.7 inches
- Allenspark - 6.5 inches
- Crested Butte - 6 inches
- Nederland - 5 inches
- Meeker - 5 inches
- Gunnison - 5 inches
- Laporte - 4.7 inches
- Monument - 4 inches
- Rye - 3.8 inches
- Florissant - 3.5 inches
- Black Forest - 3 inches
- Fort Collins - 2.5 inches
- Boulder - 2 inches
- Creede - 2 inches
- Castle Rock - 2 inches
- Longmont - 1.5 inches
- Berthoud - 1.5 inches
- Broomfield - 1.4 inches
- Rifle - 0.5 inches
- Eagle - 0.5 inches
- Denver - Trace
