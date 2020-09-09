September snowstorm damages trees across Front Range

The scope of the damage in Boulder will be determined over the next week, with trees being cleared based on priority, city officials said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A September snowstorm that brought heavy, wet snow to areas of Colorado on Tuesday left behind damaged trees along the Front Range by Wednesday morning.

The City of Boulder reported "significant damage and debris" from falling tree branches. Several 9NEWS viewers also sent photos of downed trees and branches in Golden.

Icy conditions remain Wednesday, and Boulder city officials expect more branches to fall before crews are able to clear the debris.

Residents are asked to stay off the Boulder Creek path from 17th Street to Eben G. Fine Park as a large number of trees have fallen and blocked the path. Crews will begin clearing the path as soon as it is safe, the City of Boulder said in a news release.

Boulder's forestry team, which manages about 50,000 trees in the city, is working to assess damage to public trees caused by the snowstorm. The scope of the damage will be determined over the next week, with trees being cleared based upon priority.

The most immediate public safety concerns, according to city officials, are broken, hanging branches that have the potential to fall unexpectedly, and clearing blocked streets and multi-use paths.

Boulder residents are asked to report any hanging or broken branches in public trees at Inquire Boulder.