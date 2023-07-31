Severe storms possible in Colorado on Monday

DENVER — A round of severe weather could impact Colorado to begin the week.
The next several days will see a return to widespread, slow-moving showers and storms across Colorado.
Afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Monday will be capable of producing very heavy rain with some with heavy and possibly flooding rains.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said Colorado's burn areas, urban locations, small creeks and streams, and low lying areas will be most vulnerable from 12 p.m. to midnight in the mountains and 4 p.m. to midnight along the Interstate 25 cooridor and plains.
The NWS has issued a Flood Watch through midnight for parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Weld, Elbert, Douglas, Larimer, Boulder, Morgan, Jackson, and Grand counties.
Colorado Rockies and Colorado Rapids home games Monday evening could be impacted by rain and thunderstorms.
With some variances each day, this weather pattern will continue through the weekend with cooler than normal high temperatures across Colorado.
Cooler temperatures through the weekend
