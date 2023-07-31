Severe storms possible in Colorado on Monday

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rain in Colorado Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A round of severe weather could impact Colorado to begin the week.

The next several days will see a return to widespread, slow-moving showers and storms across Colorado.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Monday will be capable of producing very heavy rain with some with heavy and possibly flooding rains.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said Colorado's burn areas, urban locations, small creeks and streams, and low lying areas will be most vulnerable from 12 p.m. to midnight in the mountains and 4 p.m. to midnight along the Interstate 25 cooridor and plains.

The NWS has issued a Flood Watch through midnight for parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Weld, Elbert, Douglas, Larimer, Boulder, Morgan, Jackson, and Grand counties.

Colorado Rockies and Colorado Rapids home games Monday evening could be impacted by rain and thunderstorms.

With some variances each day, this weather pattern will continue through the weekend with cooler than normal high temperatures across Colorado.

Flood Watch for most of the Denver area and northeast Colorado through midnight tonight. We’ll almost for sure see that extended through tomorrow.



Some severe weather risk today through Wednesday, but flooding is our main concern today and this week.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/xcymjhkpMr — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) July 31, 2023

⚠️Flash Flood Threat Today⚠️



Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rain. Burn areas, urban locations, small creeks and streams, and low lying areas will be most vulnerable.



🚫Never drive through flooded roads. #COwx pic.twitter.com/vAZllybF4p — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2023

Cooler temperatures through the weekend 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Climate

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.