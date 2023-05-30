Severe storms likely in the Denver area Wednesday

Large hail, damaging winds and possible tornados will be the main threats with Wednesday's storms.

DENVER — After some stronger storms brushed the Denver area Tuesday afternoon, a round of even stronger storms looks likely Wednesday.

There's the potential for severe weather across the Denver metro area on Wednesday, with the highest threat likely just north and east of the city - though the threat includes the entire metro area.

Hail and damaging winds will be the main hazards with Wednesday's storms, though a tornado can't be ruled out, with the highest probabilities for a tornado lying east of the metro area.

Storms will likely initially form in the foothills south and west of Denver around noon, or possibly shortly after noon. As those storms move north and east, they'll pick up strength and lead to the possibility of large hail and maybe some strong winds with an isolated tornado or two.

If you have access to a garage or a carport, Wednesday is a good day to park your car underneath the port or inside.

The threat for storms falls between noon and 6 p.m. for the Denver area before the bulk of the storms lift north and east and away from the Interstate 25 corridor.

More storms are likely Thursday and Friday as a slow-moving area of low pressure trudges towards Colorado. Those storms will probably stick around through the upcoming weekend and into early next week.

This May will finish as one of Denver's wettest months on record. As of Tuesday afternoon, Denver International Airport had 5.52 inches of monthly rainfall, making it the city's 11th-wettest overall month (and 4th-wettest May) in the city's 151-year climatological history.

If Denver gets another 0.08 inches of rain Tuesday night or Wednesday, it'd make this May one of Denver's 10 wettest months on record. And based on the forecast, there's a pretty decent chance that happens.