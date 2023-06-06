DIA on ground stop as storms hit Denver area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area, including DIA, until 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver International Airport is on a ground stop Tuesday afternoon as storms pass over the east side of Denver.

Departures to the airport are being delayed due to the storms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area, including DIA, until 6 p.m. The warning covers southwestern Weld County, western Arapahoe County, northeastern Denver County and western Adams County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denver Intl Airport CO, Lochbuie CO and Hudson CO until 6:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Ljk5rJ6y07 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 6, 2023

A Tornado Warning has been issued for a portion of Weld County near Fort Lupton until 6:15 p.m. A landspout prompted that warning.

Landspout prompting a Tornado Warning for parts of Weld County near Fort Lupton:#9wx #COwx https://t.co/MjgPayEpes — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) June 6, 2023

Hail is the main concern with the Denver-area storms, along with flooding. The National Weather Service said spotters in Parker reported 1-inch hail from the storm.

>> Live interactive radar:

Daily storm chances continue through the weekend, thanks to a high-pressure system which allows a weak flow from the Gulf of Mexico, meaning increased moisture in the atmosphere.

We cool off this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, along with scattered showers and storms.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.