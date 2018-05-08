KUSA — After some much needed light rain Sunday morning, more storms are gearing up for the afternoon.

Severe storms started moving through far northeastern Colorado around 3:20 p.m. as severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Logan and Sedgwick counties. The National Weather Service said the worst weather facing the state will likely strike along the Wyoming and Nebraska borders.

The marginal severe storm threat has been expanded to include the high country and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for northeast Colorado and Wyoming until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Storms started coming off the High County around 3 p.m., dropping rain on Broomfield, Arvada and Castle Rock to the south. Storms are expected to continue through the afternoon throughout the Front Range.

Storms should start to head over the Eastern Plains by the early evening. Some of these storms could become severe, with gusty winds the biggest threat over the urban corridor.

Far northeastern Colorado and into Wyoming are under a higher threat for severe weather Sunday, with large hail, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes possible.

Severe storms possible today, with the strongest in far northern Colorado and Wyoming. Watch for gusty winds, hail & isolated tornadoes #cowx #9wx pic.twitter.com/z1HufWxKlf— Kylie Bearse (@KylieBearseWX) August 5, 2018

