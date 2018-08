KUSA — After some much needed light rain Sunday morning, more storms are on tap for the afternoon.

Look for storms to develop in the early afternoon, and then head out over the Eastern Plains by the early evening. Some of these storms could become severe, with gusty winds the biggest threat over the urban corridor.

Far northeastern Colorado and into Wyoming are under a higher threat for severe weather Sunday, with large hail, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes possible.

