KUSA — Showers and thunderstorms continue to build in western Colorado and along the Front Range Wednesday. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for parts of Douglas and Elbert Counties, with the risk continuing across southeast Colorado. Remember, if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area it is possible that the storm could be producing hail that is 1 inch in diameter or larger, or wind gusts of at least 58 mph.

FORECAST | The latest Denver weather forecast

Storms will move across the state, once again, thanks to the North American Monsoon. The moisture carrying wind pattern will produce isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Storms across the state will not be as widespread as they were Tuesday.

The chance for storms will be greatest south and east of the city of Denver. However, the entire Front Range, including Fort Collins and Greeley, could see a thunderstorm or two through 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Once storms clear mostly cloudy skies will take over and cool temperatures will settle into the metro area.

Since the chance for thunderstorms goes into the evening, folks planning on heading to the rockies game may see a thunderstorm during the beginning of tonight's game. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s for the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. with gusty winds out of the northwest.

Storms over western Colorado are creating a concern for flash flooding and mud slides over burn scars. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of western Colorado until midnight Thursday. If you live near the 416, Burro, West Guard, Bull Draw, lake Christine, Cache Creek, Red Canyon, Cabin Lake, Indian Valley or Divide Fires you need to prepare for potential flooding over the next 24 hours.

Despite the storms, smoke is still visible along the Front Range Wednesday. In fact, an Action Day Alert has been issued for fine particulates. This is from the smoke and haze that has been streaming into the state for the last few days. The Action Day Alert remains in effect until at least 4 p.m. Wednesday. If you have upper respiratory problems, such as asthma, you are encouraged to limit your time outdoors.

