Severe weather possible Thursday in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado has a high potential for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening as a storm system moves across the state.

Increased moisture and instability will cause thunderstorms to develop by early Thursday afternoon and will organize and strengthen, especially over northeastern Colorado, where a few storms could reach severe levels.

These storms have the potential to produce heavy rainfall with a flash flood threat, hail and even a slight chance for a tornado.

Damaging winds from 60 mph to 80 mph as well as large hail and heavy rains are possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

The forecast calls for Colorado to dry out a bit on Friday, but enough moisture will remain to form scattered thunderstorms.

A cold front will drop through Colorado late Saturday, and the result will be more clouds with a chance for storms on Sunday with highs cooling into the 70s.

⛈️Severe storm threat is considerably higher today.



Storms will develop by early afternoon, and then organize and strengthen as they move east across the plains. Damaging winds (60-80 mph!) and large hail will be the highest threats. #COwx pic.twitter.com/JQJPtWkqHz — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 3, 2023

