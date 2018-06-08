KUSA — After dropping hail and heavy rain in and around Colorado Springs, it would appear Mother Nature isn't done with Colorado yet.

While localized flash flooding is a concern for the metro area, the biggest threat facing us Monday evening will be large hail and damaging winds. As of 3 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Jefferson, Larimer, Logan, Morgan, Washington and Weld counties.

By 3:30 p.m., trained spotters for the National Weather Service were reporting egg-sized (2 inch) hail in the small town of Grover in Weld County. If you're able and safe, you could always upload interesting weather photos to YourTake and post them to social media with the hashtag BeOn9.

Burn scars are in the most likely location for flooding, the National Weather Service says.

The most powerful storms are currently tracking south-southeast off the Front Range and will likely be over the Interstate 25 corridor with the very strongest storms passing north and south of Denver proper, the NWS said.

Forecasters said they couldn't rule out a powerful storm in the Mile High City, however. Storms are also expected to move into the Eastern Plains area this evening.

Storms are expected to continue into the nighttime hours and dissipate overnight.

The cool front has already brought cooler temperatures, clouds and humidity. Baseball-sized hail pummeled parts of Colorado Springs and injured eight people at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The Colorado Springs Fire Department asked all patrons of the zoo to remain where they are as storms continue to pound the area.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has all of eastern Colorado under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. While most of the thunderstorms will have moved out onto the eastern plains by Monday evening, a few new thunderstorms may form near the Denver area after 10 p.m.

