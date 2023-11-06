Severe thunderstorms hit metro Denver, flooding expected

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in the southern metro area.

DENVER — Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of metro Denver Sunday.

Those warnings have expired, but there is still a risk of metro area flooding due to recent rain saturating the earth.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for an area that includes Larkspur. It expired at 4:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Larkspur CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/rhi2Bvu7el — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 11, 2023

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for an area including Parker and Lone Tree that also expired at 4:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Parker CO and Lone Tree CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/luX9RXVUu7 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 11, 2023

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued in the Cameron Peak burn scar area in Larimer County. It expires at 7 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Larimer County, CO until 7:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/K1uR5x63EF — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 11, 2023

The storm impacted operations at Denver International Airport, which was under a ground delay. According to FlightAware, 334 flights have been delayed and nine have been canceled as of 4 p.m.

Lightning was also a threat Sunday. South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a home on Valleybrook Circle near Highlands Ranch in unincorporated Douglas County that was struck by lightning. South Metro said that fire is under control and no one at the home was injured. People in the area are advised to seek shelter.

More storms are likely Monday and Tuesday, with at least some severe weather risk both days.

