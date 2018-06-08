KUSA — Showers and thunderstorms will first form across Colorado's central and southern mountains around lunch time Friday. The disturbance moves across the state through Friday evening.

A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for most of eastern Colorado, including Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs. Storms could produce hail bigger than one inch in diameter, wind gusts of at least 58 mph and brief periods of heavy rain. Heavy rain could also impact burn scars over the central and southern mountains.

FORECAST | The latest Denver weather forecast

Storms will move east of I-25 after 2 p.m. and will intensify as they build on the eastern plains. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will linger through the early evening, then partly cloudy skies will form overnight.

A much more potent storm system makes its way into Colorado Saturday. More severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon in the Denver metro area. These storms could form around 1 p.m.

Smoke and haze will also continue across most of Colorado Friday afternoon. This will limit visibility for the Front Range. Most of western Colorado is under a health advisory for wild fire smoke due to fires burning in that part of the state. Limit time outdoors if you are in those areas.

© 2018 KUSA-TV