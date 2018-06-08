KUSA — Showers and thunderstorms will continue across western Colorado and are forecast to move onto the Front Range after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Storms are not expected to be severe. However, small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible.

Storms will move across the state thanks to the North American Monsoon. The moisture carrying wind pattern picks back up in Colorado Tuesday. The first round of showers will impact Denver and Front Range from 2 p.m. until this evening.

The city of Denver may see a break with locations in our southern suburbs down to Colorado Springs seeing the majority of the rain until 9:30 p.m. Another round may move through overnight producing rain and some lightning as late or as early at 3:30 a.m.

Fans headed to the Rockies game tonight may get rained on. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the first pitch at 6:40 p.m.

Storms over western Colorado are creating a concern for flash flooding and mud slides over burn scars. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of western Colorado until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. If you live near the 416, Burro, West Guard, Bull Draw, lake Christine, Cache Creek, Red Canyon, Cabin Lake, Indian Valley or Divide Fires you need to prepare for potential flooding over the next 24 hours.

