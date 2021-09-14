Here comes fall: Significant cooldown, mountain snow possible next week

After a week of scorching temperatures, it'll likely - and finally - start to feel more like fall next week.

DENVER — If you're ready for some fall-like weather, you'll probably like what the weather will bring next week.

A deep upper-level area of low pressure will likely bring a deep fall-like chill to much of Colorado next week, bringing sub-freezing temperatures for many and perhaps a bit of snow for some higher elevations.

While there's plenty of uncertainty surrounding the system, it'll likely bring in Colorado's coolest air mass of the season.

Not that that's saying much.

After a brief cooldown on Tuesday, temperatures will rocket back into the upper 80s and low 90s in Denver and across most of the Front Range through this upcoming weekend. That comes off a week of record-setting heat, capped by three straight days with high temperatures of 96 degrees of higher in Denver.

It'll stay hot this upcoming weekend, just ahead of our big potential cooldown.

At this point, it appears the big and cool area of low pressure will move in from the north and west around Tuesday or Wednesday (the timing is a big question, though). It'll likely drag in much cooler weather, and a sharp temperature drop.

Readings in Denver may not make it out of the 60s as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. It'll likely stay cool for the remainder of the week.

🧥You'll probably need a jacket next week in Denver. There, I said it.



Still lots of other uncertainty: Timing? How cold? Dare we say snow? #9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/zsjVBlq0WZ — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) September 14, 2021

The bigger questions surrounding the upcoming system are the timing: Some computer forecast models show it arriving on Monday or Tuesday, while others hold off on it until Wednesday or Thursday.

The other big question is if we'll see much if any snowfall from the storm system either. At this point, it's probably fair to say Denver and the immediate metro area should stay snow-free next week, though the foothills and northern mountains could be in line for some accumulating snow if the right ingredients come together.

As always with Colorado weather, though, anything and everything is on the table, especially during volatile weather transition months like September.

This level of uncertainty is fairly typical for a system as far out as this one. Because there's about a week or so to go until it arrives, there'll usually be more questions than answers about its possible impacts.

But one thing seems increasingly clear: You'll probably have to dust off those jackets for the first time this fall, even in Denver.