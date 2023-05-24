Denver to test outdoor warning sirens Wednesday

The test will include sirens throughout Denver as well as at Denver's airport.

DENVER — Outdoor sirens will sound in the Mile High City on Wednesday.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management plans to test outdoor warning sirens around Denver at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The sirens will also test at Denver International Airport (DIA).

The test was originally scheduled for May 10 but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management said residents can expect to hear the siren for at least three minutes.

The test is meant to ensure Denver’s outdoor public siren system is working effectively and there is no need for residents to take action or be alarmed. The outdoor sirens are intended to warn community members of life-threatening weather-related emergencies.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management said spring siren testing time is a a good reminder to review family emergency preparedness plans, kits, and to register for a DenverREADY or DenverLISTO class to increase emergency preparedness.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.