Loveland, Eldora making snow ahead of ski season

Loveland hopes to open in late October or early November. Eldora has a target date of Nov. 23.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Cooler temperatures have moved in, making it possible for the Loveland Ski Area to once again turn on the snow guns.

The forecast is looking good over the next week, which will allow for additional snowmaking ahead of the new ski season.

Loveland Ski Area hopes to open in late October or early November so the runs could begin within the week.

Eldora also announced that it began snowmaking Thursday night. They don't plan to open until Nov. 23. That is later than they've historically opened and will allow for more terrain to be ready -- which will help gusts maintain proper social distancing.

Face coverings will also be required unless sitting to eat or drink or when outdoors and a physical distance of at least six feet can be maintained.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) finalized its guidelines for ski resorts.

CDPHE said the guidelines draw from existing and well-known COVID-19 guidelines including:

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet between parties.

Wearing masks to the maximum extent possible.

Health screening and symptom tracking.

Isolating and quarantining, as required.

Last year's ski season was cut short due to the novel coronavirus and most resorts have made changes to keep guests safe and slow the spread of the virus.

Some of the changes include limiting capacity and banning things like tailgating in the parking lots.