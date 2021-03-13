9 fun places to go sledding in metro Denver

Many of the metro area's parks have a nearby hill that's perfect for this favorite winter pastime.

COLORADO, USA — When metro Denver experiences a major snow event, one of the most entertaining (and fun!) things to do is, of course, sledding.

And many of the city's and suburbs' parks have a hill nearby that offers an excellent option for doing just that.

> The video above aired in February and shows kids sledding at Ruby Hill Park.

We rounded up 9 great places to grab the sled, snow tube or toboggan and enjoy a fun day sliding down a snow-packed hillside.

Ruby Hill Park

1200 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Ruby Hill Park — located near West Florida Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive — comes by its name honestly. The park has large hills that offer a spectacular view of the city and make for some great sledding when snow covers the ground.

Tantra Park

4500 Hanover Ave., Boulder

The hill at Tantra Park is long and wide, meaning it's an ideal spot for cruising down the snow on a sled. Be sure to sled safely, as the hill's length does mean there's the potential for a fast ride.

Ken Caryl Sledding Hill

West Ken Caryl Avenue and South Kipling Parkway, Littleton

When fresh snow covers this undeveloped hill in winter, it's a sledding utopia. That's because it faces north, meaning optimal conditions for gaining (and retaining!) snowfall.

Central Park in the Central Park neighborhood

8801 MLK Jr. Blvd., Denver

While the hills in Central Park may not be the biggest, they make for a fun little ride down a sledding hill, particularly for families. The hill's gradual grade also makes it a safe pick for fun with young children.

Sagebrush Park

4744 S. Evanston Way, Aurora

On one end of this popular 17.7-acre park near East Smoky Hill Road and South Chambers Road is a pretty large hill that's perfect for sledding.

Paintbrush Park

4901 Valleybrook Dr., Highlands Ranch

The hillside directly next to this family spot is perfect for sledding, particularly for families.

Broomfield Commons County Park

13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield

This sledding hill isn't super long, but it does have steeper grade. That makes it a fun time for older kids who also may enjoy building some jumps to catch air in the middle.

Robinson Park

200 Fairfax St., Denver

The hill in Robinson Park, which is used as an amphitheater during warmer months, makes for an excellent sledding experience for people of all ages. Different parts have different grades, meaning most people can find fun whether they like a gradual ride or to go down it fast.

Butterfield Park

3952 Butterfield Crossing Dr., Castle Rock

This popular Castle Rock sledding hill is a family favorite, with a great hill for kids to zoom down and a ditch at the bottom for them to slide to a stop.