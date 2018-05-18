This weekend brings a severe weather threat Friday afternoon and a soggy Saturday.

Eastern Boulder County was under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:30 p.m. Friday evening because of torrential rain near the mouth of Boulder Canyon.

A portion of El Paso County was also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Friday night.

Storms are expected to continue to develop Friday along the foothills, gaining strength as they push east. A lot of the storm potential depends on how much sunshine the Front Range sees on Friday. The more sunshine, the better chance for stronger storms.

The main threat with these storms will be hail, potentially accumulating hail. Strong winds and even an isolated tornado are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight, then continue throughout the day on Saturday along the Front Range.

With the showers and thunderstorms associated with this slow moving storm, flooding is a concern in northeastern Colorado through Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for 13 counties including Jefferson, Larimer, Boulder, Adams and Broomfield. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 3 p.m. Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Rainfall totals could be 3 to 5 inches by Saturday evening in the watch area.

Mountains of western Larimer and western Boulder counties are under a Winter Storm Watch is for areas above 9,500 feet Friday through Saturday afternoon.

This includes Rocky Mountain National Park, Berthoud Pass, Cameron Pass and Medicine Bow Range. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches is possible, making for difficult travel conditions and significantly reduced visibility.

