How this week's heat is making you sneeze

Our high heat is leading to increased ozone and pollution, triggering your allergies.

DENVER — It's not just you.

If you're suffering from extra allergies this week, there's a real reason behind it all. And just like the hot weather is probably causing you to feel groggy, it may also be behind a recent uptick in allergies.

The hot weather itself isn't leading to the allergy increase, but rather it's what's leading to the heat that's behind your extra sneezes and wheezes.

In order to get exceptionally hot weather like what we've seen this week across Colorado, you usually need strong and prolonged high pressure.

That high pressure pushes down on the surface, trapping in surface pollutants and ozone in the process (and heating us up). It's led to moderate to unhealthy air quality levels most of this week, and with persistent high pressure continuing to recycle pollutants at the surface, air quality continues to gradually decrease.

Also, smoke from wildfires in Arizona and Utah is streaming into Colorado, adding to the lousy air quality.

That's led to moderate to unhealthy air quality levels around the Front Range most of this week, including Denver.

That smoky air is also getting trapped at the surface, reducing air quality and potentially adding an extra itch to your eye.

There is some good news on the horizon for those of you hoping those sniffles get cured, though. Storm chances return in earnest on Thursday, and the high pressure center behind the heat should start to ease up starting on Friday, improving air quality in the process.