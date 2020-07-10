Snow Blog: First October storm coming Sunday

It's been a while since our last storm in early September, but the wintery pattern is now on schedule.

DENVER — It's been 28 days since Colorado's last winter storm, and all the snow from that early September storm has melted away. Our next storm is coming on Sunday.

It's actually a couple of cold fronts, so this snow blog will update daily until this period ends.

Oct. 6 (Entry 1)

The first winter storm of October is forecast to move in on Sunday, which will bring snow to the mountains and may even deliver some snow opportunities for the lower elevations on Monday morning and again Tuesday morning.

This first wave of energy is coming from the Pacific Northwest so it will have the highest moisture content. So far, the front is projected to arrive in western Colorado by Sunday morning, and bring snow to the mountains before noon.

There could be 2 to 4 inches around Vail Pass, and Loveland Pass by midnight as it keeps snowing into Monday morning.

With temperatures in the metro likely to drop into the middle to upper 30s, snowflakes will be possible in the early morning hours, but accumulation will not be likely as the forecast stands today.

There could be a little snow in the foothills and on the Palmer Divide, while some mountain locations could end up with more than a foot of snow by Monday afternoon. Vail and Loveland passes could see 3-6 inches of snow.

Then another surge of cold air will come in with more of a northern component, meaning it will be colder but with less moisture than the first wave.

There is still six days from the second push, but models have been consistently showing it for a few days now. The timing so far, is showing late evening on Monday.

>>Watch video above: Snow guns are out at A-Basin

This front will likely drop the metro temperatures closer to the freezing mark on Tuesday morning, so snow will once again be possible or maybe even our first dose of a dreaded freezing rain event that plagued Denver during the last La Nina in 2017-18.

Another 2-4 inches of snow is possible on the passes, while the mountains look to begin the snowpack season with a good dose of snow close to 18-20 inches.