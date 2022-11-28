Snow returns to Colorado: How much will we get?

Snow will develop across Colorado's mountains Monday afternoon before heading into Denver overnight.

DENVER — A new round of snow is set to impact Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state.

Snow will begin developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.

NWS said roads will be slippery with hazardous conditions impacting the Tuesday morning commute.

The immediate Denver metro area could get two to four inches of snow with higher amounts in the foothills west of Denver.

Colorado's mountains will likely see six to 12 inches of new snow.

A Winter Storm Warning for the Elk Head and Park Mountains is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday for eight to 16 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect Tuesday morning for parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Weld, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer, Boulder, Grand, Summit, Jackson, and Broomfield counties.

While the first half of the week will be impacted by snow and cold temperatures, the second half will see a warming trend.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny in the Denver metro area, with high temperatures reaching the mid-30s. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see highs return to the 50s.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

