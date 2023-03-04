Snowy Colorado: Winter weather returns Monday

Snow showers will increase across the mountains Monday afternoon and into Tuesday while Denver experiences critical fire weather conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — After a beautiful, spring-like weekend in Colorado, winter weather conditions return to start the week, along with strong winds and high fire danger.

A winter weather system will bring snow to Colorado's mountains beginning Monday afternoon before spreading onto the eastern plains early Tuesday.

The biggest snow impacts will be in the mountains of western Colorado, where the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through Tuesday night.

Snow showers will increase across the northern mountains of Colorado on Monday afternoon and evening. The heaviest snowfall is likely to fall Monday evening and continue overnight into Tuesday.

The Elkhead and Park Mountains, as well as portions of Jackson County and Grand County. could see snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches, with winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Drivers will encounter winter driving conditions with icy and snow packed roads overnight into Tuesday.

The snow will spread east and onto portions of the adjacent plains by early Tuesday morning.

The Denver metro area will see off-and-on snow showers throughout Tuesday, resulting in mostly wet roads along the Front Range and eastern plains. Total snow accumulations along the Front Range and plains are likely to be between a trace and 3 inches of new snow.

Winter Storm Warnings in Colorado 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

In the Denver metro area, Monday will be another warm day with gusty winds and high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has been posted for the southern two-thirds of the eastern plains and does include the greater Denver metro area.

Winds will continue to strengthen prompting High Wind Warnings, Watches and Advisories being posted for much of southern Colorado for gusts that could reach as high as 80 mph.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.