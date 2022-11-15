Snow falls along the Front Range Tuesday morning

A cold front has brought snow to Colorado's mountains as well as the Front Range.

DENVER — Colorado is waking up to freshly fallen snow Tuesday morning.

The arctic cold front that brought frigid temperatures to Colorado also dropped one to three inches of snow over much of the Denver and Boulder metro area.

Portions of the foothills and mountains west of Denver also received new snow.

Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick into the Tuesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urge travelers to slow down and use extra caution Tuesday morning.

The snow will taper off Tuesday morning and sunshine should return to the Denver metro area during the day.

Colorado's next chance of snow could come Thursday as another system arrives with even colder air.

High temperatures in Denver will drop into the 20s and the metro area could have another shot at two to four inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory may also be hoisted for portions of the high country.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

