Winter Weather Watch posted in Denver as snow returns to Colorado

Heavy snow is possible in Denver and northeast Colorado during the first of two storm systems arriving this week.

DENVER — A new round of winter weather will move into Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas.

The incoming cold front has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in Colorado.

The Denver metro area falls under the Winter Storm Watch in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is possible in portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver, for five to 10 inches of new snow.

Travel may become difficult due to heavy snowfall on roadways from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening commutes.

NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of the San Juan Mountains, Four Corners, San Juan River Basin, and Elkhead and Park Mountains beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. One to two feet of snow is expected above 10,000 feet along with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

This system leaves the state by Wednesday night and a weak ridge will briefly build into the area before the next system arrives on Friday.

A system will bring snow to the I-25 corridor and eastern plains Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Hazardous travel conditions are expected so it may be time to start planning travel around this system. Stay tuned for forecast updates. #COwx pic.twitter.com/yUWzfH9btp — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2023

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

