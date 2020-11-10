WATCH LIVE: October snow arrives in Colorado's northern mountains

x
Ice, snow and slush have begun to accumulate on some mountain passes so drivers should slow down and be aware of the changing conditions.

COLORADO, USA — After 28 days without any snow in the state, some parts of Colorado are once again dealing with icy roadways and high wind gusts Sunday afternoon. 

Most of the storm is concentrated over the northern part of the state.

Ice snow and slush have started to collect on some mountain passes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) and drivers are advised to use caution and slow down.

The snow is a welcome sign where wildfires and continuing to burn and any moisture is needed.

The Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County has burned 134,559 acres since mid-August and the Middle Fork Fire near Steamboat Springs has grown to more than 16,000 acres in recent days.

9NEWS viewer Shannon Lukens sent this picture from Steamboat Springs where she said residents couldn't be happier to see the snow.

Many areas have also seen high winds, NWS said. The highest was a gust of 77 mph measured on Berthoud Pass, which runs between Empire and Winter Park.

The strongest winds Sunday afternoon are in northern Larimer and northern Weld counties where gusts have been measured around 50-60 mph.

Denver and the front range continue to see sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop quickly into the 50s by 5 p.m. Sunday, and then down into the upper 30s by Monday morning. 

