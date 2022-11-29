Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways

Drivers will encounter slick, icy and snowy roads until the system moves out Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads.

The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning.

Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout the Tuesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urge travelers to slow down and use extra caution.

CDOT plow crews are in full shift and will be plowing and treating state-maintained roads throughout the storm and afterward as necessary.

Even with plowing, pretreatment and deicing, CDOT said roads are slick, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shady areas. CDOT added it's best to avoid driving during the Tuesday morning commute and work from home if possible.

If you have to be out, take it slow, keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you, stay well behind plows, do not pass plows and give extra time.

The immediate Denver metro area could get two to four inches of snow with higher amounts in the foothills west of Denver. Colorado's mountains will likely see six to 12 inches of new snow.

A Winter Storm Warning for the Elk Head and Park Mountains is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for eight to 16 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect Tuesday morning for parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Weld, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer, Boulder, Grand, Summit, Jackson, and Broomfield counties.

Know before you go and check out COtrip.org for the latest road conditions.

Keep up with the latest road conditions here:

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.