Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

The latest round of winter-like weather has brought frigid temps and several inches of snow to Colorado's Front Range and foothills.

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado.

Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state.

The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday morning but the cold temperatures will stick around.

The highest snow reports are in Golden, Boulder and Arvada with six to 11 inches of snow. Denver's official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) has reported 2.8 inches of snow.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the November storm, according to the National Weather Service:

  • North Golden - 11.3 inches
  • Southwest Boulder - 9.7 inches
  • Northwest Golden - 8.8 inches
  • Genesee - 8.5 inches
  • Northwest Arvada - 7.1 inches
  • Northwest Boulder - 6.3 inches
  • Golden - 6 inches
  • Northeast Arvada - 5.9 inches
  • Lyons - 5 inches
  • Superior - 5 inches
  • Louisville - 4.5 inches
  • Masonville - 4 inches
  • Marshall - 4 inches
  • Westminster - 4 inches
  • Black Hawk - 4 inches
  • Crescent Village - 4 inches
  • Peterson Air Force Base - 4 inches
  • Nederland - 3.5 inches
  • Aurora - 3.4 inches
  • Aspen Springs - 3.3 inches
  • Longmont - 3 inches
  • Vernon - 3 inches
  • Colorado City - 3 inches
  • Falcon - 3 inches
  • Lakewood - 3 inches
  • Fort Collins  - 2.9 inches
  • Niwot - 2.8 inches
  • Denver International Airport (DIA) - 2.8 inches
  • Aspen Park - 2.8 inches
  • Evergreen - 2.7 inches
  • Lyons - 2.5 inches
  • Foxfield - 2.5 inches
  • Broomfield - 2.4 inches
  • Estes Park - 2.3 inches
  • Poudre Park - 2 inches
  • Greeley - 2 inches
  • Thornton - 2 inches
  • East Denver - 2 inches
  • Englewood - 1.8 inches
  • Edgewater - 1.8 inches
  • Loveland - 1.5 inches
  • Parker- 1.5 inches
  • Manila Village - 1.5 inches
  • Fort Morgan  - 1 inch
  • Sterling - 1 inch
  • Greenwood Village - 1 inch
  • Iliff - 0.5 inch
  • Fondis - 0.5 inch

Winter Weather Advisories went into effect Thursday for parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Weld, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Boulder, Jackson, Grand and Broomfield counties, as well as the Elkhead and Park mountains in northern Colorado.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said roads will be slippery with hazardous conditions impacting the Friday morning commute.

After lingering snow showers end Friday morning, Colorado will remain very cold with a low temperature of nine degrees into Saturday. 

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny in Colorado with high temperatures in the 40s.

