Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

The latest round of winter-like weather has brought frigid temps and several inches of snow to Colorado's Front Range and foothills.

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado.

Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state.

The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday morning but the cold temperatures will stick around.

The highest snow reports are in Golden, Boulder and Arvada with six to 11 inches of snow. Denver's official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) has reported 2.8 inches of snow.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the November storm, according to the National Weather Service:

North Golden - 11.3 inches

Southwest Boulder - 9.7 inches

Northwest Golden - 8.8 inches

Genesee - 8.5 inches

Northwest Arvada - 7.1 inches

Northwest Boulder - 6.3 inches

Golden - 6 inches

Northeast Arvada - 5.9 inches

Lyons - 5 inches

Superior - 5 inches

Louisville - 4.5 inches

Masonville - 4 inches

Marshall - 4 inches

Westminster - 4 inches

Black Hawk - 4 inches

Crescent Village - 4 inches

Peterson Air Force Base - 4 inches

Nederland - 3.5 inches

Aurora - 3.4 inches

Aspen Springs - 3.3 inches

Longmont - 3 inches

Vernon - 3 inches

Colorado City - 3 inches

Falcon - 3 inches

Lakewood - 3 inches

Fort Collins - 2.9 inches

Niwot - 2.8 inches

Denver International Airport (DIA) - 2.8 inches

Aspen Park - 2.8 inches

Evergreen - 2.7 inches

Lyons - 2.5 inches

Foxfield - 2.5 inches

Broomfield - 2.4 inches

Estes Park - 2.3 inches

Poudre Park - 2 inches

Greeley - 2 inches

Thornton - 2 inches

East Denver - 2 inches

Englewood - 1.8 inches

Edgewater - 1.8 inches

Loveland - 1.5 inches

Parker- 1.5 inches

Manila Village - 1.5 inches

Fort Morgan - 1 inch

Sterling - 1 inch

Greenwood Village - 1 inch

Iliff - 0.5 inch

Fondis - 0.5 inch

Winter Weather Advisories went into effect Thursday for parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Weld, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Boulder, Jackson, Grand and Broomfield counties, as well as the Elkhead and Park mountains in northern Colorado.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said roads will be slippery with hazardous conditions impacting the Friday morning commute.

After lingering snow showers end Friday morning, Colorado will remain very cold with a low temperature of nine degrees into Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny in Colorado with high temperatures in the 40s.

