Here's how much snow fell in towns across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado Sunday night brought several inches of fresh snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains.
The biggest snow reports Monday have come from northern Colorado. Timnath, Fort Collins, Severance, Eaton, Loveland, Longmont and Nunn all received more than 6 inches of snow.
Cities around the Denver metro area have reported 1 to 3 inches of new snow Monday, including an official measurement at Denver International Airport (DIA) of 1.2 inches.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northeast corner of Colorado for snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph through 6 p.m. Monday.
Colorado State University (CSU) closed Monday after a winter storm system brought heavy snow to northern Colorado. CSU said the campus will be closed Monday and all classes, including remote classes, and operations are canceled.
Here are some snow totals for the storm as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service:
- Windsor - 11 inches
- Timnath - 10.8 inches
- Fort Collins - 10 inches
- Severance - 8.8 inches
- Eaton - 8.5 inches
- Laporte - 8.2 inches
- Wellington - 8.1 inches
- Nunn - 7.5 inches
- Loveland - 7.5 inches
- Longmont - 6.8 inches
- Waverly - 6.7 inches
- Horsetooth Reservoir - 6.5 inches
- Greeley - 6.1 inches
- Galeton - 6 inches
- Hygiene - 5.2 inches
- Campion - 5.1 inches
- Lafayette - 4.8 inches
- Genesee - 4.8 inches
- Burlington - 4.8 inches
- Lochbuie - 4.7 inches
- Evergreen - 4.5 inches
- Louisville - 4.4 inches
- Aspen Park - 4.3 inches
- Niwot - 4.2 inches
- Steamboat Springs - 4.1 inches
- Sedgwick - 4.1 inches
- Federal Heights - 4 inches
- Golden - 4 inches
- Kittredge - 4 inches
- Aspen Springs - 4 inches
- Julesburg - 4 inches
- Firestone - 3.9 inches
- Frederick - 3.9 inches
- Pinecliffe - 3.6 inches
- Crested Butte - 3.5 inches
- Bellvue - 3.5 inches
- Holyoke - 3.5 inches
- Hale - 3.5 inches
- Johnstown - 3.4 inches
- La Salle - 3.4 inches
- Estes Park - 3.3 inches
- Snowmass Village - 3.3 inches
- Westminster - 3.3 inches
- Nederland - 3.3 inches
- Rocky Flats - 3.2 inches
- Vernon - 3.1 inches
- Gary - 3.1 inches
- Winter Park - 3 inches
- Red Mountain Pass - 3 inches
- Cedaredge - 3 inches
- Lakewood - 3 inches
- Erie - 3 inches
- Broomfield - 3 inches
- Brookvale - 3 inches
- Black Forest - 3 inches
- Platner - 3 inches
- Stratton - 3 inches
- Brush - 2.9 inches
- Sunshine - 2.8 inches
- Superior - 2.8 inches
- Arvada - 2.7 inches
- Pine Junction - 2.7 inches
- Ridgway - 2.6 inches
- Cheyenne - 2.6 inches
- Northglenn - 2.6 inches
- Boulder - 2.6 inches
- Rollinsville - 2.6 inches
- Crescent Village - 2.6 inches
- Drake - 2.5 inches
- Crawford - 2.5 inches
- Telluride - 2.5 inches
- Evans - 2.5 inches
- Coal Bank Pass - 2.5 inches
- Sterling - 2.5 inches
- Wheat Ridge - 2.4 inches
- Montrose - 2.2 inches
- Conifer - 2.2 inches
- Virginia Dale - 2.1 inches
- Highlands Ranch - 2.1 inches
- Edwards - 2 inches
- Pitkin - 2 inches
- Ken Caryl - 2 inches
- Cheesman Reservoir - 2 inches
- Poudre Park - 2 inches
- Elizabeth - 2 inches
- Cope - 2 inches
- Pinewood Springs - 1.8 inches
- Crisman - 1.8 inches
- Silt - 1.8 inches
- Vail - 1.8 inches
- Buckley Space Force Base - 1.8 inches
- Elkdale - 1.5 inches
- Iliff - 1.5 inches
- Aurora - 1.4 inches
- Columbine - 1.3 inches
- Brighton - 1.2 inches
- Lone Tree - 1.2 inches
- Foxfield - 1.2 inches
- Denver International Airport (DIA) - 1.2 inches
- Littleton - 1.2 inches
- Molas Pass - 1 inch
- Roxborough Park - 1 inch
- Castle Rock - 1 inch
- South Denver - 1 inch
- Commerce City - 1 inch
- Deer Trail - 1 inch
- The Pinery - 1 inch
- Limon - 1 inch
- Wray - 1 inch
- Englewood - 0.8 inch
- Cherry Hills Village - 0.6 inch
- Silver Plume - 0.5 inch
- Kinikinik - 0.5 inch
- Hugo - 0.5 inch
- Fairplay - 0.4 inch
- Grant - 0.3 inch
These snow totals will be updated.
Colorado chain and traction laws
The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:
- Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.
- Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.
- Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.
