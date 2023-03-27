Here's how much snow fell in towns across Colorado

Snow totals are growing after a new round of winter weather arrived in the Rocky Mountain region.

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado Sunday night brought several inches of fresh snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains.

The biggest snow reports Monday have come from northern Colorado. Timnath, Fort Collins, Severance, Eaton, Loveland, Longmont and Nunn all received more than 6 inches of snow.

Cities around the Denver metro area have reported 1 to 3 inches of new snow Monday, including an official measurement at Denver International Airport (DIA) of 1.2 inches.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northeast corner of Colorado for snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph through 6 p.m. Monday.

Colorado State University (CSU) closed Monday after a winter storm system brought heavy snow to northern Colorado. CSU said the campus will be closed Monday and all classes, including remote classes, and operations are canceled.

Here are some snow totals for the storm as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service:

Windsor - 11 inches

Timnath - 10.8 inches

Fort Collins - 10 inches

Severance - 8.8 inches

Eaton - 8.5 inches

Laporte - 8.2 inches

Wellington - 8.1 inches

Nunn - 7.5 inches

Loveland - 7.5 inches

Longmont - 6.8 inches

Waverly - 6.7 inches

Horsetooth Reservoir - 6.5 inches

Greeley - 6.1 inches

Galeton - 6 inches

Hygiene - 5.2 inches

Campion - 5.1 inches

Lafayette - 4.8 inches

Genesee - 4.8 inches

Burlington - 4.8 inches

Lochbuie - 4.7 inches

Evergreen - 4.5 inches

Louisville - 4.4 inches

Aspen Park - 4.3 inches

Niwot - 4.2 inches

Steamboat Springs - 4.1 inches

Sedgwick - 4.1 inches

Federal Heights - 4 inches

Golden - 4 inches

Kittredge - 4 inches

Aspen Springs - 4 inches

Julesburg - 4 inches

Firestone - 3.9 inches

Frederick - 3.9 inches

Pinecliffe - 3.6 inches

Crested Butte - 3.5 inches

Bellvue - 3.5 inches

Holyoke - 3.5 inches

Hale - 3.5 inches

Johnstown - 3.4 inches

La Salle - 3.4 inches

Estes Park - 3.3 inches

Snowmass Village - 3.3 inches

Westminster - 3.3 inches

Nederland - 3.3 inches

Rocky Flats - 3.2 inches

Vernon - 3.1 inches

Gary - 3.1 inches

Winter Park - 3 inches

Red Mountain Pass - 3 inches

Cedaredge - 3 inches

Lakewood - 3 inches

Erie - 3 inches

Broomfield - 3 inches

Brookvale - 3 inches

Black Forest - 3 inches

Platner - 3 inches

Stratton - 3 inches

Brush - 2.9 inches

Sunshine - 2.8 inches

Superior - 2.8 inches

Arvada - 2.7 inches

Pine Junction - 2.7 inches

Ridgway - 2.6 inches

Cheyenne - 2.6 inches

Northglenn - 2.6 inches

Boulder - 2.6 inches

Rollinsville - 2.6 inches

Crescent Village - 2.6 inches

Drake - 2.5 inches

Crawford - 2.5 inches

Telluride - 2.5 inches

Evans - 2.5 inches

Coal Bank Pass - 2.5 inches

Sterling - 2.5 inches

Wheat Ridge - 2.4 inches

Montrose - 2.2 inches

Conifer - 2.2 inches

Virginia Dale - 2.1 inches

Highlands Ranch - 2.1 inches

Edwards - 2 inches

Pitkin - 2 inches

Ken Caryl - 2 inches

Cheesman Reservoir - 2 inches

Poudre Park - 2 inches

Elizabeth - 2 inches

Cope - 2 inches

Pinewood Springs - 1.8 inches

Crisman - 1.8 inches

Silt - 1.8 inches

Vail - 1.8 inches

Buckley Space Force Base - 1.8 inches

Elkdale - 1.5 inches

Iliff - 1.5 inches

Aurora - 1.4 inches

Columbine - 1.3 inches

Brighton - 1.2 inches

Lone Tree - 1.2 inches

Foxfield - 1.2 inches

Denver International Airport (DIA) - 1.2 inches

Littleton - 1.2 inches

Molas Pass - 1 inch

Roxborough Park - 1 inch

Castle Rock - 1 inch

South Denver - 1 inch

Commerce City - 1 inch

Deer Trail - 1 inch

The Pinery - 1 inch

Limon - 1 inch

Wray - 1 inch

Englewood - 0.8 inch

Cherry Hills Village - 0.6 inch

Silver Plume - 0.5 inch

Kinikinik - 0.5 inch

Hugo - 0.5 inch

Fairplay - 0.4 inch

Grant - 0.3 inch

These snow totals will be updated.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

