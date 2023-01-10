Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

The snow on the ground in Colorado will have some company thanks to a fresh, wintry blast.

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 12 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way.

A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range.

The snow that began falling in the mountains late Monday will continue off and on through Wednesday night with the heaviest amounts in the Park and Medicine Bow Ranges and portions of Rocky Mountain National Park.

An additional three to six inches of snow may fall over the Gore and Park Ranges Tuesday. Slick road conditions are expected with gusty winds up to 60 mph.

Gusty winds will develop in and near the foothills Tuesday with a few wind gusts from 60 to 70 mph from Jefferson County to the Wyoming border.

Winds will be extremely strong in southeast Wyoming with gusts from 65 to 100 mph. The strongest wind gusts will be along the Central and North Laramie Range, and the Interstate 25 corridor between Bordeaux to Douglas.

In the Denver area, light snow will begin to fall during the Wednesday morning commute. Up to one inch of snow could fall along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Castle Rock.

High temperatures will rebound into the 40s and 50s in Denver for Thursday and through the weekend ahead.

Snow will increase in the mountains overnight and continue on/off through Wednesday night. Heaviest in the Park & Medicine Bow Ranges, and upper elevations of @RockyNPS. ❄️



Prepare for slick conditions at times, and monitor https://t.co/2Yc05F34F8 for road conditions. #COwx pic.twitter.com/OYX5bS7Vpr — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 10, 2023

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

