Here's how much snow the Front Range will get Monday

Early Monday morning, the heaviest snow stretched from Broomfield to Greeley north to the Wyoming border.

DENVER — Winter weather has returned to Colorado Monday morning.

A winter weather system will bring snow to much of northeastern Colorado as well as snow showers to the Front Range Monday morning.

The biggest snow impacts will be on the northeastern Colorado plains where the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. The northeast corner of Colorado will see 3 to 6" of new snow, along with wind gusts up to 40 mph through 6 p.m. Monday.

Drivers will encounter slick roads and poor visibility on Monday.

Snow amounts in the Denver metro area will be lower than the plains. The Denver area will likely see less than an inch of snow Monday, but temperatures will remain cold throughout the day.

Greeley, Fort Collins, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Gunnison, Aspen, Vail, Winter Park, Rifle, Sterling and Wray could all see more than 2" of new snow by Monday evening.

A high-pressure ridge will build over Colorado by Tuesday, bringing fair and warming weather Tuesday through Thursday with highs into the mid-60s by Thursday.

However, another cold front will drop through Thursday night chilling Colorado's temperatures once again for Friday, but dry and pleasant weather returns quickly for the weekend.

