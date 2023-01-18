x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather Colorado

21 perfect movies for a Colorado snow day

Grab the popcorn and candy — it's time to hunker down by the fire for a movie.

More Videos

COLORADO, USA — What could be better than a snow day in Colorado with a roaring fire, a bowl of popcorn, a hot cup of cocoa and a wintry movie?

Here's a list of movies that are literally perfect for a snow day in Colorado.

The Sound of Music

  • Release date: 1965
  • Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer
  • A World War II-set movie masterpiece with snow-covered mountain peaks and thoughts of snowflakes that stay on your nose and eyelashes.

Groundhog Day

  • Release date: 1993
  • Starring: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell
  • A must-watch every Feb. 2 is also great anytime it snows.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

  • Release date: 1954
  • Starring: Howard Keel, Jane Powell
  • Singing and dancing plus kidnapping and barn-raising as seven couples are snowed in a remote mountain cabin for the winter.

Happy Feet

  • Release date: 2006
  • Voices of: Elijah Wood, Robin Williams
  • Penguins dancing in the snow will delight everyone in the family.

Ice Age

  • Release date: 2002
  • Voices of: Ray Romano, Denis Leary
  • A sabretooth tiger, sloth and wooly mammoth team for a family-friendly adventure.

Frozen

  • Release date: 2013
  • Voices of: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell
  • A family-friendly Disney winter-musical classic.

Citizen Kane

  • Release date: 1941
  • Starring: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten
  • Black and white movie with snow, snow globes and a sled.

Fargo

  • Release date: 1996
  • Starring: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy
  • A frigid-looking movie with snow and murder throughout.

The Empire Strikes Back

  • Release date: 1980
  • Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
  • All of the nine "Star Wars" installments are perfect for a snowy weekend, but "Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back" is a must-watch due to its opening on the ice planet of Hoth.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

  • Release date: 2001
  • Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson
  • Nearly every "Harry Potter" movie from "Sorcerer's Stone" to "Deathly Hallows" has wonderful Christmas and winter scenes.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

  • Release date: 2005
  • Starring: Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy
  • Children visit a magical land where it's always winter.

Home Alone

  • Release date: 1990
  • Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern 
  • "Keep the change, ya filthy animal!"

Cool Runnings

  • Release date: 1993
  • Starring: John Candy, Doug E. Doug
  • Watching Olympic bobsledding doesn't have to just happen every four years.

Grumpy Old Men

  • Release date: 1993
  • Starring: Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau
  • Life-long feuders feud in the snow.

The Revenant

  • Release date: 2015
  • Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy 
  • Frontiersman Hugh Glass' story of survival got DiCaprio his long-overdue Oscar.

The Hateful Eight

  • Release date: 2015
  • Starring: Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson
  • A frozen-in-a-cabin movie with plenty of snow, cold hearts and murder.

Where Eagles Dare

  • Release date: 1968
  • Starring: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood
  • Screen legends Burton and Eastwood infiltrate a secret Nazi castle high in the snowy Bavarian Alps.

The Shining

  • Release date: 1980
  • Starring: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall 
  • A winter storm hits an isolated hotel in the Colorado Rockies.

The Day After Tomorrow

  • Release date: 2004
  • Starring: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal
  • After an ice age freezes most of the Northern Hemisphere, a cold front freezes an American flag mid-wave.

Titanic

  • Release date: 1997
  • Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
  • This three-hour romance-on-a-ship has a chilly conclusion.

Casablanca

  • Release date: 1942
  • Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains
  • The best movie ever made has gambling, drinking, romance and at least five iconic movie lines. It's perfect anytime of the year.

Share your snow day movie suggestions.

Related Articles

Colorado snow day/Día de nieve en Colorado

1 / 16
Barbara Stafford
Loves the snow! Credit: Stephanie

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Before You Leave, Check This Out