21 perfect movies for a Colorado snow day

COLORADO, USA — What could be better than a snow day in Colorado with a roaring fire, a bowl of popcorn, a hot cup of cocoa and a wintry movie?

Here's a list of movies that are literally perfect for a snow day in Colorado.

Release date: 1965

Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer

A World War II-set movie masterpiece with snow-covered mountain peaks and thoughts of snowflakes that stay on your nose and eyelashes.

Release date: 1993

Starring: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell

A must-watch every Feb. 2 is also great anytime it snows.

Release date: 1954

Starring: Howard Keel, Jane Powell

Singing and dancing plus kidnapping and barn-raising as seven couples are snowed in a remote mountain cabin for the winter.

Release date: 2006

Voices of: Elijah Wood, Robin Williams

Penguins dancing in the snow will delight everyone in the family.

Release date: 2002

Voices of: Ray Romano, Denis Leary

A sabretooth tiger, sloth and wooly mammoth team for a family-friendly adventure.

Release date: 2013

Voices of: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell

A family-friendly Disney winter-musical classic.

Release date: 1941

Starring: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten

Black and white movie with snow, snow globes and a sled.

Release date: 1996

Starring: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy

A frigid-looking movie with snow and murder throughout.

Release date: 1980

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

All of the nine "Star Wars" installments are perfect for a snowy weekend, but "Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back" is a must-watch due to its opening on the ice planet of Hoth.

Release date: 2001

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson

Nearly every "Harry Potter" movie from "Sorcerer's Stone" to "Deathly Hallows" has wonderful Christmas and winter scenes.

Release date: 2005

Starring: Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy

Children visit a magical land where it's always winter.

Release date: 1990

Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern

"Keep the change, ya filthy animal!"

Release date: 1993

Starring: John Candy, Doug E. Doug

Watching Olympic bobsledding doesn't have to just happen every four years.

Release date: 1993

Starring: Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau

Life-long feuders feud in the snow.

Release date: 2015

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy

Frontiersman Hugh Glass' story of survival got DiCaprio his long-overdue Oscar.

Release date: 2015

Starring: Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson

A frozen-in-a-cabin movie with plenty of snow, cold hearts and murder.

Release date: 1968

Starring: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood

Screen legends Burton and Eastwood infiltrate a secret Nazi castle high in the snowy Bavarian Alps.

Release date: 1980

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall

A winter storm hits an isolated hotel in the Colorado Rockies.

Release date: 2004

Starring: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal

After an ice age freezes most of the Northern Hemisphere, a cold front freezes an American flag mid-wave.

Release date: 1997

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet

This three-hour romance-on-a-ship has a chilly conclusion.

Release date: 1942

Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains

The best movie ever made has gambling, drinking, romance and at least five iconic movie lines. It's perfect anytime of the year.

