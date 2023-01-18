21 perfect movies for a Colorado snow day

COLORADO, USA — What could be better than a snow day in Colorado with a roaring fire, a bowl of popcorn, a hot cup of cocoa and a wintry movie?
Here's a list of movies that are literally perfect for a snow day in Colorado.
- Release date: 1965
- Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer
- A World War II-set movie masterpiece with snow-covered mountain peaks and thoughts of snowflakes that stay on your nose and eyelashes.
- Release date: 1993
- Starring: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell
- A must-watch every Feb. 2 is also great anytime it snows.
- Release date: 1954
- Starring: Howard Keel, Jane Powell
- Singing and dancing plus kidnapping and barn-raising as seven couples are snowed in a remote mountain cabin for the winter.
- Release date: 2006
- Voices of: Elijah Wood, Robin Williams
- Penguins dancing in the snow will delight everyone in the family.
- Release date: 2002
- Voices of: Ray Romano, Denis Leary
- A sabretooth tiger, sloth and wooly mammoth team for a family-friendly adventure.
- Release date: 2013
- Voices of: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell
- A family-friendly Disney winter-musical classic.
- Release date: 1941
- Starring: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten
- Black and white movie with snow, snow globes and a sled.
- Release date: 1996
- Starring: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy
- A frigid-looking movie with snow and murder throughout.
- Release date: 1980
- Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
- All of the nine "Star Wars" installments are perfect for a snowy weekend, but "Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back" is a must-watch due to its opening on the ice planet of Hoth.
- Release date: 2001
- Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson
- Nearly every "Harry Potter" movie from "Sorcerer's Stone" to "Deathly Hallows" has wonderful Christmas and winter scenes.
- Release date: 2005
- Starring: Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy
- Children visit a magical land where it's always winter.
- Release date: 1990
- Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern
- "Keep the change, ya filthy animal!"
- Release date: 1993
- Starring: John Candy, Doug E. Doug
- Watching Olympic bobsledding doesn't have to just happen every four years.
- Release date: 1993
- Starring: Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau
- Life-long feuders feud in the snow.
- Release date: 2015
- Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy
- Frontiersman Hugh Glass' story of survival got DiCaprio his long-overdue Oscar.
- Release date: 2015
- Starring: Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson
- A frozen-in-a-cabin movie with plenty of snow, cold hearts and murder.
- Release date: 1968
- Starring: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood
- Screen legends Burton and Eastwood infiltrate a secret Nazi castle high in the snowy Bavarian Alps.
- Release date: 1980
- Starring: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall
- A winter storm hits an isolated hotel in the Colorado Rockies.
- Release date: 2004
- Starring: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal
- After an ice age freezes most of the Northern Hemisphere, a cold front freezes an American flag mid-wave.
- Release date: 1997
- Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
- This three-hour romance-on-a-ship has a chilly conclusion.
- Release date: 1942
- Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains
- The best movie ever made has gambling, drinking, romance and at least five iconic movie lines. It's perfect anytime of the year.
Colorado snow day
