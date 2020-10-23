Some Denver streets to reopen this weekend to allow for plowing

The streets had been closed to allow for social distancing during the pandemic.

DENVER — Snow is in the forecast for the City of Denver this weekend, and starting Friday, city employees will be preparing the plows and reopening some streets that had been closed due to social distancing and the novel coronavirus.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) employees began adjusting barricades to allow for plowing operations this weekend. The city's large plows are expected to be on duty late Saturday night and into Sunday.

Residents are urged to avoid walking in those stretches of the roadway until the snow event is over and barricades are back in place. Their removal will likely result in the likelihood of additional vehicle traffic and the need for people to find alternative locations for outdoor walks for the next few days.

> The video above is about a push to make the traffic changes permanent.

The impacted areas include:

East 11th Avenue, Sherman Street to Humboldt Street

East 16th Avenue, Pennsylvania Street to City Park Esplanade

30th Street from Welton Street to Larimer Street

Bayaud Avenue, Sherman to Downing Streets

DOTI said it chose to reopen these four stretches to vehicle thru-traffic, instead of all of them, because these stretches intersect with multiple main routes that need to be plowed.

