KUSA — Trying to plan your Halloween? Me too. I have a fairy and a ninja who really want to show off their costumes.

And while the meteorologist in me is trying to wrap my brain around this forecast, the mom in me is desperately trying to figure out what I need to do to make this a super fun and successful holiday. So let’s talk about the weather.

Here’s what we know: A couple of storm systems are set to move across Colorado this week. Starting with a cold front Monday night. Layers, at the least, will be necessary for trick-or-treaters.

Temperature: As they move in from the north, they will be bringing much colder air to different parts of the state. High temperatures may drop by 30 degrees between Monday and Tuesday and will stay cooler than average for the rest of the week. In the metro area, that means 40s during the day on Halloween and evening temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain/snow: These systems will also be bringing a chance for rain and snow to parts of the state. Right now, it looks like light rain and snow moves into the northern mountains Tuesday morning. The chance for the rain/snow mix then arrives to the Front Range, especially if you live on the south side of the metro area, Tuesday afternoon. The system is expected to move out by Wednesday afternoon, leaving a chilly, but dry forecast for the trick-or-treaters.

A look at Halloween night forecasts around the state:

Northwest Colorado: (Craig, Meeker, Steamboat Springs)

Partly cloudy for the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow in the evening. Evening temperatures in the low 30s.

Western Slope:

Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Evening temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Southwest Colorado: (Durango, Cortez, Pagosa Springs)

Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Evening temperatures in the low 40s.

Central Mountains:

Breezy and clear. Evening temperatures in the mid 20s.

Southern Mountains:

Lots of snow on the ground! Clear skies and windy. Evening temperatures in the low 20s.

Continental Divide:

Windy and clear. Evening temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Front Range: (Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley, Castle Rock):

Snow ends before 9 am. Mostly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Northeast Colorado: (Fort Morgan, Sterling, Holyoke, Julesburg, Yuma, Wray)

Mostly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the low 40s.

Eastern Colorado: (Limon, Burlington)

Mostly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the middle 30s.

Southeastern Colorado:

Partly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

Since Halloween is still a couple days away, getting a forecast spot-on this early is difficult. It’s a lot easier to hit a target when you are standing right next to it, versus 50 feet away. So that means we’ll be updating this forecast as the day gets closer.

For now, please plan on dressing your trick-or-treaters in layers so they are warm as we go from house to house on Halloween.

