Winter is back in Colorado: Here's how much snow could fall this weekend

COLORADO, USA — After a spring-like week in Colorado with 70-degree temperatures, more winter-like weather returns to the state this weekend.
A series of low-pressure systems will move into Colorado Friday night into Saturday bringing much colder temperatures and snow. The weekend system will bring multiple periods of accumulating snow Friday night into Sunday night.
Colorado's mountains could see 10 to 20 inches of snow throughout the entire system through Monday morning.
The Front Range could see four to eight inches of snow by Monday morning when the system finally moves out.
The northeastern plains of Colorado may see a band of heavy snow Friday night and Saturday morning.
The high temperature in Denver will only reach 39 degrees on Saturday and 29 on Sunday.
When the system moves out Monday, Colorado will see the temperature rise from 32 degrees on Monday to 48 degrees on Wednesday, before another opportunity for snow arrives in the middle of the week.
WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492.
CLOSINGS: Latest closings and delays in Colorado
