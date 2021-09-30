Snow is back in Colorado as ski resorts prep for the season

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — On the final day of September a storm system has brought snow to Colorado's high country.
Following a sharp cold front that pushed through earlier on Wednesday, temperatures dropped just enough that snow levels generally fell to around 8,500-9,000 feet, or below several major passes into Thursday morning.
Loveland Ski Area received a half inch of snow overnight.
The ski area's snowmaking team was on standby, but the humidity was too high to turn the snow guns on. Loveland Ski Area hopes to open mid-October to early November.
This year, Loveland Ski Area is expanding its beginner ski area and growing its capacity beginning ski amenities.
The bulk of the rain and snow pushed east out of Colorado early Thursday, though some rain and higher elevation snow showers may stick around throughout the day. Conditions will gradually continue to dry up this weekend and into next week.
