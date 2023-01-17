Share your snow photos, videos with 9NEWS

There are several ways you can connect with the news team to send photos to be on 9NEWS.

COLORADO, USA — An Arctic blast has dropped temperatures and brought several inches of snow to much of Colorado.

Although the snow began falling Tuesday afternoon, the heaviest snow and highest impacts will be early Wednesday. Both the Wednesday morning and evening commutes will be disrupted by snow.

That’s why we need your help contributing to #9WX.

Two of the easiest ways to share your perspective with 9NEWS are through text messages and the 'Near Me' feature on the 9NEWS app.

As a #9WX contributor, your photos or videos could be shared on our newscasts, website, and social media pages.

NEAR ME

Open the 9NEWS app on your smartphone On the bottom right, you'll see a button called 'Near Me'—click it A map will pop up, zoom in or out to find photos, videos, and stories from around Colorado

A black pin means it's from 9NEWS, and an orange pin means it's someone shared by the community, like you! Red pins indicate breaking news.

You can even search for a specific location using the search bar at the bottom. For example, if you type in Westminster, it will automatically take you to photos and stories from that area.

To share content with us:

Click the orange button in the top left part of the screen that says "Share with Us" Upload your photo or video directly from your device Fill out the fields: give it a title, a credit, your email, and tell us where it was taken It will then be reviewed and approved by 9NEWS

TEXT MESSAGE

Text 9NEWS at 303-871-1491 to share what you see happening in your community. You can text a photo, video or question.

You can also text certain keywords to receive an automated response with specific information. Give it a try: text WEATHER to 303-817-1491 to get the most recent forecast.

