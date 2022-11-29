Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start on Tuesday

Dozens of school districts are avoiding a snowy and icy commute Tuesday morning with delayed starts and closures.

COLORADO, USA — More than 50 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Tuesday due to snow.

Poudre School District, Platte Canyon District 1, Bennett School District 29-J, Frenchman RE-3 School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, and Weld County RE-1 are among those with delayed starts.

Estes Park Schools, Ridgeview Classical Schools and Briggsdale School Weld RE 10-J are closed on Tuesday.

CDOT plow crews are in full shift and will be plowing and treating state-maintained roads throughout the storm and afterward as necessary. Even with plowing, pretreatment and deicing, CDOT said roads are slick, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shady areas.

CDOT added it's best to drive slow and cautious during the Tuesday morning commute.

Many areas of Colorado saw one to four inches of snow overnight into Tuesday.

Parts of the Denver metro area, Front Range, foothills and mountains will see another one to three inches of snow Tuesday morning before snow gradually wraps up by around noon for most of the metro area.

After a high of 57° on Monday, wind chills are down into the single digits on Tuesday and highs won't get out of the 20s.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place for Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range until 5 p.m. Tuesday. These areas could see a total of 8 to 16 inches of snowfall, with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Additionally, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains until 5 p.m. Tuesday, as these areas could see 5 to 10 inches of new snowfall, with winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for other parts of the high country, western slope, foothills, Front Range and northern plains, including Denver.

