Snow totals: Here's how much fell in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — The latest round of winter weather is on its way out of Colorado, leaving behind record-cold temperatures and a couple inches of new snow.
Denver set a new record low temperature of -7° early Thursday morning. The previous record was -3° in 1932.
Sunshine will be back in the Centennial State on Friday with temperatures moderating into the 30s, but warming into the 50s as we begin the weekend.
Colorado will enjoy mild weather next week with the high approaching 70° by Tuesday before colder weather arrives with our next storm system with yet another round of rain and snow showers.
Here are the snow totals across Colorado, according to the National Weather Service:
- Rabbit Ears Pass - 9 inches
- Steamboat Springs - 7.8 inches
- Mount Audubon - 7.5 inches
- Gould - 6 inches
- Cameron Pass - 6 inches
- Meeker Park - 6 inches
- Berthoud Pass - 6 inches
- Spicer - 6 inches
- Loveland Pass - 6 inches
- Silverthorne - 6 inches
- Snowmass Village - 5.2 inches
- Boulder - 4.9 inches
- Echo Lake - 4.5 inches
- Guanella Pass - 4.5 inches
- Ward - 4.5 inches
- Winter Park - 4.5 inches
- Rand - 4.5 inches
- Fort Collins - 3.5 inches
- Louisville - 3.3 inches
- Elizabeth - 3 inches
- Loveland Pass - 3 inches
- Ponderosa Park - 3 inches
- Lone Tree - 2.6 inches
- Timnath - 2.5 inches
- Black Forest - 2.5 inches
- The Pinery - 2.5 inches
- Crested Butte - 2.5 inches
- Leadville - 2.3 inches
- Niwot - 2.2 inches
- Castle Pines - 2.1 inches
- Wellington - 2 inches
- Nederland - 2 inches
- Lafayette - 1.7 inches
- Waverly - 1.5 inches
- Denver Central Park - 1.5 inches
- Denver International Airport (DIA) - 1.5 inches
- Grand Lake - 1.5 inches
- Alma - 1.5 inches
- Cherokee Park - 1.4 inches
- Erie - 1.2 inches
- Thornton - 1.1 inches
- Arvada - 1.1 inches
- Northglenn - 1 inch
- Air Force Academy - 0.8 inch
- Westminster - 0.6 inch
- Greeley - 0.5 inch
- Loveland - 0.5 inch
- Eaton - 0.3 inch
