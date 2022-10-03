Snow totals: Here's how much fell in Colorado

Another winter storm dropped a few inches of snow along Colorado's Front Range.

COLORADO, USA — The latest round of winter weather is on its way out of Colorado, leaving behind record-cold temperatures and a couple inches of new snow.

Denver set a new record low temperature of -7° early Thursday morning. The previous record was -3° in 1932.

Sunshine will be back in the Centennial State on Friday with temperatures moderating into the 30s, but warming into the 50s as we begin the weekend.

Colorado will enjoy mild weather next week with the high approaching 70° by Tuesday before colder weather arrives with our next storm system with yet another round of rain and snow showers.

Here are the snow totals across Colorado, according to the National Weather Service:

Rabbit Ears Pass - 9 inches

Steamboat Springs - 7.8 inches

Mount Audubon - 7.5 inches

Gould - 6 inches

Cameron Pass - 6 inches

Meeker Park - 6 inches

Berthoud Pass - 6 inches

Spicer - 6 inches

Loveland Pass - 6 inches

Silverthorne - 6 inches

Snowmass Village - 5.2 inches

Boulder - 4.9 inches

Echo Lake - 4.5 inches

Guanella Pass - 4.5 inches

Ward - 4.5 inches

Winter Park - 4.5 inches

Rand - 4.5 inches

Fort Collins - 3.5 inches

Louisville - 3.3 inches

Elizabeth - 3 inches

Loveland Pass - 3 inches

Ponderosa Park - 3 inches

Lone Tree - 2.6 inches

Timnath - 2.5 inches

Black Forest - 2.5 inches

The Pinery - 2.5 inches

Crested Butte - 2.5 inches

Leadville - 2.3 inches

Niwot - 2.2 inches

Castle Pines - 2.1 inches

Wellington - 2 inches

Nederland - 2 inches

Lafayette - 1.7 inches

Waverly - 1.5 inches

Denver Central Park - 1.5 inches

Denver International Airport (DIA) - 1.5 inches

Grand Lake - 1.5 inches

Alma - 1.5 inches

Cherokee Park - 1.4 inches

Erie - 1.2 inches

Thornton - 1.1 inches

Arvada - 1.1 inches

Northglenn - 1 inch

Air Force Academy - 0.8 inch

Westminster - 0.6 inch

Greeley - 0.5 inch

Loveland - 0.5 inch

Eaton - 0.3 inch

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.