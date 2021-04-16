Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

A spring storm brought heavy, wet snow to Colorado leading to downed tree branches and powerlines.

COLORADO, USA — A spring snowstorm moved over Colorado Thursday evening, dropping significant snow into Friday morning.

Some parts of the Denver metro area received several inches of heavy, wet snow causing tree branches to break and down some powerlines.

Colder weather also came with this spring storm, so highs will not leave the 30s on Friday on Colorado's Front Range.

The state will see more cold temperatures with snow showers Saturday. We’ll get a one-day break from the precipitation on Sunday before we’re right back to the cooler weather with more rain and snow showers Monday.

> Above video: A look at the roads in Denver on Friday morning.

Here's a look at snow totals from around the state, according to the National Weather Service:

Aspen Park — 12.9 inches

Genesee — 10.2 inches

Ken Caryl — 9.5 inches

Arvada — 8.5 inches

Nederland — 8.5 inches

Vernon — 7.9 inches

Tabernash — 7.5 inches

Kiowa — 7 inches

Louisville — 7 inches

Sunshine — 6.5 inches

Littleton — 6 inches

Thornton — 5.8 inches

Denver International Airport — 5.7 inches

Snowmass Village — 5.7 inches

Bailey — 5.6 inches

Idalia — 5.5 inches

Yuma — 5.5 inches

Northglenn — 5.3 inches

Denver — 5.2 inches

Broomfield — 5 inches

Federal Heights — 5 inches

Wray — 5 inches

Cascade — 5 inches

Woodland Park — 5 inches

Meeker Park — 4.7 inches

Manitou Springs — 4.7 inches

Louisville — 4.5 inches

Frederick — 4.4 inches

Black Forest — 4.2 inches

Monument — 4 inches

Palmer Lake — 4 inches

Ouray — 4 inches

Parker — 3.8 inches

Lafayette — 3.6 inches

Falcon — 3.5 inches

Colorado Springs — 3.5 inches

Golden — 3 inches

Edgewater — 3 inches

Fort Collins — 2.8 inches

Florissant — 2.1 inches

Pueblo West — 2 inches

Loveland — 2 inches

Lake City — 2 inches

Pueblo — 1.6 inches

Montrose — 1.3 inches

Greeley — 1.2 inches

Eagle — 1.1 inches

Wolcott — 1.1 inches

Vail — 1 inch

Silverton — 1 inch

