Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A spring snowstorm moved over Colorado Thursday evening, dropping significant snow into Friday morning.
Some parts of the Denver metro area received several inches of heavy, wet snow causing tree branches to break and down some powerlines.
Colder weather also came with this spring storm, so highs will not leave the 30s on Friday on Colorado's Front Range.
The state will see more cold temperatures with snow showers Saturday. We’ll get a one-day break from the precipitation on Sunday before we’re right back to the cooler weather with more rain and snow showers Monday.
Here's a look at snow totals from around the state, according to the National Weather Service:
- Aspen Park — 12.9 inches
- Genesee — 10.2 inches
- Ken Caryl — 9.5 inches
- Arvada — 8.5 inches
- Nederland — 8.5 inches
- Vernon — 7.9 inches
- Tabernash — 7.5 inches
- Kiowa — 7 inches
- Louisville — 7 inches
- Sunshine — 6.5 inches
- Littleton — 6 inches
- Thornton — 5.8 inches
- Denver International Airport — 5.7 inches
- Snowmass Village — 5.7 inches
- Bailey — 5.6 inches
- Idalia — 5.5 inches
- Yuma — 5.5 inches
- Northglenn — 5.3 inches
- Denver — 5.2 inches
- Broomfield — 5 inches
- Federal Heights — 5 inches
- Wray — 5 inches
- Cascade — 5 inches
- Woodland Park — 5 inches
- Meeker Park — 4.7 inches
- Manitou Springs — 4.7 inches
- Louisville — 4.5 inches
- Frederick — 4.4 inches
- Black Forest — 4.2 inches
- Monument — 4 inches
- Palmer Lake — 4 inches
- Ouray — 4 inches
- Parker — 3.8 inches
- Lafayette — 3.6 inches
- Falcon — 3.5 inches
- Colorado Springs — 3.5 inches
- Golden — 3 inches
- Edgewater — 3 inches
- Fort Collins — 2.8 inches
- Florissant — 2.1 inches
- Pueblo West — 2 inches
- Loveland — 2 inches
- Lake City — 2 inches
- Pueblo — 1.6 inches
- Montrose — 1.3 inches
- Greeley — 1.2 inches
- Eagle — 1.1 inches
- Wolcott — 1.1 inches
- Vail — 1 inch
- Silverton — 1 inch
