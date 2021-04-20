Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

A spring storm brought wet snow to Colorado leading to downed tree branches and powerlines.

COLORADO, USA — A spring snowstorm moved across Colorado Monday afternoon, dropping several inches of snow into Tuesday morning.

Areas around Boulder, Niwot, Broomfield and Genesee received up to 9 inches of snow, while Nederland and Allenspark had more than a foot of snow. Denver International Airport picked up about 4 inches by Tuesday morning.

Colorado's Front Range will see a little sunshine Tuesday, but not much warming. Cloudy and chilly conditions will continue with scattered snow showers returning Wednesday.

The Denver area will finally dry out and warm up with temperatures gradually getting above seasonal norms by the weekend. Temperatures could reach 70 degrees on Sunday, but possibly another system comes in early next week.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

Here's a look at snow totals from around the state, according to the National Weather Service:

Jamestown — 15"

Allenspark — 14"

Meeker Park — 13.5"

Nederland — 12.5"

Aspen Springs — 10.5"

Kenosha Pass — 10"

Genesee — 9.3"

Boulder — 9"

Niwot — 8.1"

Louisville — 7.9"

Longmont — 7.2"

Lafayette — 6.5"

Golden — 6.2"

Federal Heights — 6"

Leadville — 6"

Arvada — 5.8"

Erie — 5.8"

Palmer Lake — 5.5"

Fort Collins — 5.1"

Rand — 5"

Superior — 5"

Lone Tree — 5"

Denver — 4.8"

Evergreen — 4.8"

Loveland — 4.5"

Monument — 4.5"

Pueblo West — 4.4"

Northglenn — 4.3"

Littleton — 4.3"

Elizabeth — 4.2"

Castle Rock — 4.1"

Greeley — 4"

Woodland Park — 4"

Westcliffe — 4"

Thornton — 3.9"

Lakewood — 3.8"

Florissant — 3.3"

Denver International Airport — 3.1"

Marshall — 3"

Penrose — 3"

Breckenridge — 2.8"

Yuma — 2.5"

Beulah — 2"

Fountain — 1.8"

Fowler — 1.8"

Boone — 1.8"

