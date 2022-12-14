Colorado snow totals: Here's how much snow fell during the blizzard

While most of the Denver area missed out on the blizzard, the Eastern Plains saw strong winds and impressive snow amounts.

STERLING, Colo. — Eastern Colorado is digging out after a blizzard brought several inches of new snow and strong, gusty winds.

Heavy snow lashed areas just east of Denver International Airport. La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford in southeast Colorado all received more than six inches.

The mountains of Colorado also received several inches of snow pile up, with some higher elevations along and north of Interstate 70 getting over a foot of accumulation.

The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported about two inches.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the December storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Douglas Pass 14.5 inches

Burdett - 12 inches

Iliff - 10 inches

Skyway - 10 inches

Stoner - 10 inches

Coal Bank Pass - 9 inches

Vernal, Utah - 9 inches

Steamboat Springs - 8.2 inches

Molas Pass - 8 inches

La Junta - 7.3 inches

Sidney, Neb. - 7 inches

Ordway - 6.7 inches

Las Animas - 6.5 inches

Red Mountain Pass - 6.5 inches

Pitkin - 6 inches

Rocky Ford - 6 inches

Milner - 5.1 inches

Redstone - 5.1 inches

Strasburg - 5 inches

Oak Creek - 5 inches

Elizabeth - 4.8 inches

Glade Park - 4.8 inches

Vernon - 4.5 inches

Vallecito - 4.5 inches

Mancos - 4.5 inches

Dolores - 4.2 inches

Hayden - 4 inches

Glenwood Springs - 4 inches

Higbee - 4 inches

Sawpit - 4 inches

Camp Bird - 4 inches

Durango - 3.9 inches

Bennett - 3.5 inches

Laramie, Wyo. - 3.5 inches

Silverton - 3.5 inches

Trimble - 3.5 inches

Elkdale - 3.3 inches

Wray - 3 inches

Marks Butte - 3 inches

Calhan - 3 inches

Phippsburg - 3 inches

Meeker - 3 inches

Pagosa Springs - 3 inches

Crested Butte - 3 inches

Falfa - 3 inches

Yellow Jacket - 3 inches

Cattle Creek - 2.8 inches

Collbran - 2.8 inches

Craig - 2.8 inches

Holyoke - 2.5 inches

Brush - 2.5 inches

Agate - 2.5 inches

Limon - 2.5 inches

Kremmling - 2.5 inches

Cedaredge - 2.5 inches

Ouray - 2.5 inches

Creede - 2.5 inches

Chimney Rock, Colo. - 2.5 inches

Vail - 2.4 inches

Avon - 2.3 inches

Yuma - 2.3 inches

The Pinery - 2.3 inches

Ridgway - 2 inches

Denver International Airport - 2 inches

Norwood - 2 inches

Foxfield - 1.8 inches

Paradox - 1.8 inches

Montrose - 1.5 inches

Karval - 1.5 inches

Cortez - 1.4 inches

Tiffany - 1.4 inches

Fraser - 1.3 inches

El Jebel - 1.3 inches

Buckley Space Force Base - 1.2 inches

Dinosaur - 1.2 inches

Florissant - 1.1 inches

Paonia - 1.1 inches

Lamar - 1 inch

Silverthorne - 1 inch

Silt - 1 inch

Castle Rock - 0.8 inch

