Colorado snow totals: Here's how much snow fell during the blizzard

STERLING, Colo. — Eastern Colorado is digging out after a blizzard brought several inches of new snow and strong, gusty winds.
Heavy snow lashed areas just east of Denver International Airport. La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford in southeast Colorado all received more than six inches.
The mountains of Colorado also received several inches of snow pile up, with some higher elevations along and north of Interstate 70 getting over a foot of accumulation.
The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported about two inches.
Here are some Colorado snow totals for the December storm, according to the National Weather Service:
- Douglas Pass 14.5 inches
- Burdett - 12 inches
- Iliff - 10 inches
- Skyway - 10 inches
- Stoner - 10 inches
- Coal Bank Pass - 9 inches
- Vernal, Utah - 9 inches
- Steamboat Springs - 8.2 inches
- Molas Pass - 8 inches
- La Junta - 7.3 inches
- Sidney, Neb. - 7 inches
- Ordway - 6.7 inches
- Las Animas - 6.5 inches
- Red Mountain Pass - 6.5 inches
- Pitkin - 6 inches
- Rocky Ford - 6 inches
- Milner - 5.1 inches
- Redstone - 5.1 inches
- Strasburg - 5 inches
- Oak Creek - 5 inches
- Elizabeth - 4.8 inches
- Glade Park - 4.8 inches
- Vernon - 4.5 inches
- Vallecito - 4.5 inches
- Mancos - 4.5 inches
- Dolores - 4.2 inches
- Hayden - 4 inches
- Glenwood Springs - 4 inches
- Higbee - 4 inches
- Sawpit - 4 inches
- Camp Bird - 4 inches
- Durango - 3.9 inches
- Bennett - 3.5 inches
- Laramie, Wyo. - 3.5 inches
- Silverton - 3.5 inches
- Trimble - 3.5 inches
- Elkdale - 3.3 inches
- Wray - 3 inches
- Marks Butte - 3 inches
- Calhan - 3 inches
- Phippsburg - 3 inches
- Meeker - 3 inches
- Pagosa Springs - 3 inches
- Crested Butte - 3 inches
- Falfa - 3 inches
- Yellow Jacket - 3 inches
- Cattle Creek - 2.8 inches
- Collbran - 2.8 inches
- Craig - 2.8 inches
- Holyoke - 2.5 inches
- Brush - 2.5 inches
- Agate - 2.5 inches
- Limon - 2.5 inches
- Kremmling - 2.5 inches
- Cedaredge - 2.5 inches
- Ouray - 2.5 inches
- Creede - 2.5 inches
- Chimney Rock, Colo. - 2.5 inches
- Vail - 2.4 inches
- Avon - 2.3 inches
- Yuma - 2.3 inches
- The Pinery - 2.3 inches
- Ridgway - 2 inches
- Denver International Airport - 2 inches
- Norwood - 2 inches
- Foxfield - 1.8 inches
- Paradox - 1.8 inches
- Montrose - 1.5 inches
- Karval - 1.5 inches
- Cortez - 1.4 inches
- Tiffany - 1.4 inches
- Fraser - 1.3 inches
- El Jebel - 1.3 inches
- Buckley Space Force Base - 1.2 inches
- Dinosaur - 1.2 inches
- Florissant - 1.1 inches
- Paonia - 1.1 inches
- Lamar - 1 inch
- Silverthorne - 1 inch
- Silt - 1 inch
- Castle Rock - 0.8 inch
