Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

Some places saw more than a foot of snow and totals are still coming in.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains.

The official total at Denver International Airport was 7.1 inches.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the late December storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Aspen Park - 14.2

Black Forest - 13.5

Boulder - 9.8

Broomfield - 8.2

Crescent Village - 14

Crested Butte - 12

Denver, east - 7

Denver International Airport - 7.1

Elizabeth - 7.5

Evergreen - 14.5

Florissant - 4.6

Genesee - 12.1

Glenwood Springs - 2.5

Grand Junction - 4

Greeley - 3.3

Gypsum - 5.5

Highlands Ranch - 8.3

Lafayette - 9

Littleton - 5.8

Louisville - 11.4

Loveland Pass - 1.2

Montrose - 7

Monument - 8

Nederland - 9

Niwot - 6.8

Paonia - 5

Parker - 4.8

Pine Junction - 8.3

Redlands - 1.5

Rocky Flats - 12

Snowmass Village - 12

St. Mary's Glacier - 9

Telluride - 11

Vail - 4

Wheat Ridge - 9.7

Westminster - 8.9

Woodland Park - 4

Additional totals will be added and numbers will be updated throughout the day.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.