Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains.
The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Hundreds of schools, businesses and offices across Colorado were on delayed start, remote start or closed Wednesday due to the snow.
Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Tuesday and Wednesday. DIA advises all passengers to contact their airline to check their flight status before going to the airport, and to plan extra time for traveling to the airport.
Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport had reported 7.7 inches of snowfall, as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Wolf Creek Pass, in the San Juan Mountains in southwestern Colorado, has seen 36 inches of new snow.
Here are some snow totals for the January storm as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service:
- Wolf Creek Pass - 36 inches
- Stoner - 18.5 inches
- Coal Bank Pass - 18 inches
- Rockwood - 15.2 inches
- Vallecito - 15 inches
- Crested Butte - 13.5 inches
- Molas Pass - 12 inches
- Arriola - 9 inches
- Sawpit - 8.5 inches
- Pagosa Springs - 8.4 inches
- Red Mountain Pass - 8 inches
- Denver International Airport - 7.7 inches
- Durango - 7.6 inches
- Mancos - 7 inches
- Ouray - 6.8 inches
- Cortez - 6.8 inches
- Bayfield - 6 inches
- Kline - 6 inches
- Monarch Pass - 6 inches
- El Jebel - 4.9 inches
- Cedaredge - 4.8 inches
- Gypsum - 4.6 inches
- Creede - 4.5 inches
- Falfa - 4.5 inches
- Telluride - 4.5 inches
- Avon - 4.5 inches
- Snowmass Village - 4.4 inches
- Glade Park - 4.4 inches
- Redstone - 4.2 inches
- Silverton - 4.1 inches
- Camp Bird - 4 inches
- Yellow Jacket - 4 inches
- Cahone - 4 inches
- Yuma - 4 inches
- Glenwood Springs - 3.8 inches
- Estes Park - 3.6 inches
- Dolores - 3.5 inches
- Vail - 3.4 inches
- South Fork - 4 inches
- Thornton - 3 inches
- Edwards - 3 inches
- Montrose - 3 inches
- Steamboat Springs - 3 inches
- Cattle Creek - 2.7 inches
- Boulder - 2.7 inches
- Silt - 2.5 inches
- Skyway - 2.5 inches
- Westcliffe - 2.5 inches
- Cherry Hills Village - 2.3 inches
- Fruita - 2.2 inches
- Cherry Creek Reservoir - 2.1 inches
- Louisville - 2.1 inches
- Grand Junction - 2 inches
- Hayden - 2 inches
- Rifle - 2 inches
- Flagler - 2 inches
- Buckley Space Force Base - 2 inches
- Erie - 1.9 inches
- Paonia - 1.7 inches
- Eagle - 1.5 inches
- Air Force Academy - 1 inch
- Hotchkiss - 1 inch
- Nederland - 1 inch
- Black Forest - 1 inch
- Elizabeth - 1 inch
Additional totals will be added and numbers will be updated throughout the day.
Colorado chain and traction laws
The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:
- Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.
- Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.
- Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.
