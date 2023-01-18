Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

The snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains.

The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.

Hundreds of schools, businesses and offices across Colorado were on delayed start, remote start or closed Wednesday due to the snow.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Tuesday and Wednesday. DIA advises all passengers to contact their airline to check their flight status before going to the airport, and to plan extra time for traveling to the airport.

Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport had reported 7.7 inches of snowfall, as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wolf Creek Pass, in the San Juan Mountains in southwestern Colorado, has seen 36 inches of new snow.

Here are some snow totals for the January storm as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service:

Wolf Creek Pass - 36 inches

Stoner - 18.5 inches

Coal Bank Pass - 18 inches

Rockwood - 15.2 inches

Vallecito - 15 inches

Crested Butte - 13.5 inches

Molas Pass - 12 inches

Arriola - 9 inches

Sawpit - 8.5 inches

Pagosa Springs - 8.4 inches

Red Mountain Pass - 8 inches

Denver International Airport - 7.7 inches

Durango - 7.6 inches

Mancos - 7 inches

Ouray - 6.8 inches

Cortez - 6.8 inches

Bayfield - 6 inches

Kline - 6 inches

Monarch Pass - 6 inches

El Jebel - 4.9 inches

Cedaredge - 4.8 inches

Gypsum - 4.6 inches

Creede - 4.5 inches

Falfa - 4.5 inches

Telluride - 4.5 inches

Avon - 4.5 inches

Snowmass Village - 4.4 inches

Glade Park - 4.4 inches

Redstone - 4.2 inches

Silverton - 4.1 inches

Camp Bird - 4 inches

Yellow Jacket - 4 inches

Cahone - 4 inches

Yuma - 4 inches

Glenwood Springs - 3.8 inches

Estes Park - 3.6 inches

Dolores - 3.5 inches

Vail - 3.4 inches

South Fork - 4 inches

Thornton - 3 inches

Edwards - 3 inches

Montrose - 3 inches

Steamboat Springs - 3 inches

Cattle Creek - 2.7 inches

Boulder - 2.7 inches

Silt - 2.5 inches

Skyway - 2.5 inches

Westcliffe - 2.5 inches

Cherry Hills Village - 2.3 inches

Fruita - 2.2 inches

Cherry Creek Reservoir - 2.1 inches

Louisville - 2.1 inches

Grand Junction - 2 inches

Hayden - 2 inches

Rifle - 2 inches

Flagler - 2 inches

Buckley Space Force Base - 2 inches

Erie - 1.9 inches

Paonia - 1.7 inches

Eagle - 1.5 inches

Air Force Academy - 1 inch

Hotchkiss - 1 inch

Nederland - 1 inch

Black Forest - 1 inch

Elizabeth - 1 inch

Additional totals will be added and numbers will be updated throughout the day.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

