Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell across the state for New Year's

While the Denver area was largely spared, the mountains got more than a foot of snow in some places in the storm that kicked off the new year.

DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow.

One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.

The official total for Denver as of 5 a.m. Monday at Denver International Airport was 0.9 inches.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the first snowstorm of 2023 as of 10:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service:

Mount Zirkel, 23 inches

Cameron Pass, 19 inches

Glendevey, 17 inches

Spicer, 16 inches

Mount Audubon, 15 inches

Arapahoe Peak, 15 inches

Silverton, 13.5 inches

Grand Lake, 13 inches

Longs Peak, 11 inches

Loveland Pass, 11 inches

Brainard Lake, 11 inches

Silverthorne, 10 inches

Copper Mountain, 9 inches

Berthoud Pass, 9 inches

Pagosa Springs, 9 inches

Telluride, 7 inches

Ward, 6 inches

Creede, 5.8 inches

Buena Vista, 5.2 inches

Durango, 5 inches

Great Sand Dunes, 4.3 inches

Manitou Springs, 3.5 inches

Brush, 3.3 inches

Sterling, 3.2 inches

Colorado Springs, 3 inches

Snowmass Village, 2.6 inches

Hayden, 2.5 inches

Federal Heights, 2 inches

Greeley, 1.8 inches

Evans, 1.8 inches

Montrose, 1.5 inches

Aurora, 1.4 inches

Evergreen, 1.4 inches

Fort Collins, 1.4 inches

Loveland, 1.3 inches

Arvada, 1.2 inches

Parker, 1.1 inches

Conifer, 1.1 inches

Northglenn, 1.1 inches

Thornton, 1.1 inches

Westminster, 1.1 inches

Wheat Ridge, 1 inch

Lakewood, 1 inch

Windsor, 1 inch

Castle Rock, 1 inch

Lone Tree, 1 inch

Longmont, 1 inch

Firestone, 1 inch

Erie, 1 inch

Boulder, 1 inch

Highlands Ranch, 1 inch

Golden, 1 inch

Brighton, 1 inch

Broomfield, 1 inch

Commerce City, 0.9 inches

Littleton, 0.9 inches

Denver, 0.9 inches

Floyd Hill, 0.8 inches

Totals will be updated throughout the day.

