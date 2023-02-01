x
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell across the state for New Year's

While the Denver area was largely spared, the mountains got more than a foot of snow in some places in the storm that kicked off the new year.

DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow.

One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.

The official total for Denver as of 5 a.m. Monday at Denver International Airport was 0.9 inches.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the first snowstorm of 2023 as of 10:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service

  • Mount Zirkel, 23 inches
  • Cameron Pass, 19 inches
  • Glendevey, 17 inches
  • Spicer, 16 inches
  • Mount Audubon, 15 inches
  • Arapahoe Peak, 15 inches
  • Silverton, 13.5 inches
  • Grand Lake, 13 inches
  • Longs Peak, 11 inches
  • Loveland Pass, 11 inches
  • Brainard Lake, 11 inches
  • Silverthorne, 10 inches
  • Copper Mountain, 9 inches
  • Berthoud Pass, 9 inches
  • Pagosa Springs, 9 inches
  • Telluride, 7 inches
  • Ward, 6 inches
  • Creede, 5.8 inches
  • Buena Vista, 5.2 inches
  • Durango, 5 inches
  • Great Sand Dunes, 4.3 inches
  • Manitou Springs, 3.5 inches
  • Brush, 3.3 inches
  • Sterling, 3.2 inches
  • Colorado Springs, 3 inches
  • Snowmass Village, 2.6 inches
  • Hayden, 2.5 inches
  • Federal Heights, 2 inches
  • Greeley, 1.8 inches
  • Evans, 1.8 inches
  • Montrose, 1.5 inches
  • Aurora, 1.4 inches
  • Evergreen, 1.4 inches
  • Fort Collins, 1.4 inches
  • Loveland, 1.3 inches
  • Arvada, 1.2 inches
  • Parker, 1.1 inches
  • Conifer, 1.1 inches
  • Northglenn, 1.1 inches
  • Thornton, 1.1 inches
  • Westminster, 1.1 inches
  • Wheat Ridge, 1 inch
  • Lakewood, 1 inch
  • Windsor, 1 inch
  • Castle Rock, 1 inch
  • Lone Tree, 1 inch
  • Longmont, 1 inch
  • Firestone, 1 inch
  • Erie, 1 inch
  • Boulder, 1 inch
  • Highlands Ranch, 1 inch
  • Golden, 1 inch
  • Brighton, 1 inch
  • Broomfield, 1 inch
  • Commerce City, 0.9 inches
  • Littleton, 0.9 inches
  • Denver, 0.9 inches
  • Floyd Hill, 0.8 inches

Totals will be updated throughout the day.

