Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell across the state for New Year's

DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow.
One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
The official total for Denver as of 5 a.m. Monday at Denver International Airport was 0.9 inches.
Here are some Colorado snow totals for the first snowstorm of 2023 as of 10:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service:
- Mount Zirkel, 23 inches
- Cameron Pass, 19 inches
- Glendevey, 17 inches
- Spicer, 16 inches
- Mount Audubon, 15 inches
- Arapahoe Peak, 15 inches
- Silverton, 13.5 inches
- Grand Lake, 13 inches
- Longs Peak, 11 inches
- Loveland Pass, 11 inches
- Brainard Lake, 11 inches
- Silverthorne, 10 inches
- Copper Mountain, 9 inches
- Berthoud Pass, 9 inches
- Pagosa Springs, 9 inches
- Telluride, 7 inches
- Ward, 6 inches
- Creede, 5.8 inches
- Buena Vista, 5.2 inches
- Durango, 5 inches
- Great Sand Dunes, 4.3 inches
- Manitou Springs, 3.5 inches
- Brush, 3.3 inches
- Sterling, 3.2 inches
- Colorado Springs, 3 inches
- Snowmass Village, 2.6 inches
- Hayden, 2.5 inches
- Federal Heights, 2 inches
- Greeley, 1.8 inches
- Evans, 1.8 inches
- Montrose, 1.5 inches
- Aurora, 1.4 inches
- Evergreen, 1.4 inches
- Fort Collins, 1.4 inches
- Loveland, 1.3 inches
- Arvada, 1.2 inches
- Parker, 1.1 inches
- Conifer, 1.1 inches
- Northglenn, 1.1 inches
- Thornton, 1.1 inches
- Westminster, 1.1 inches
- Wheat Ridge, 1 inch
- Lakewood, 1 inch
- Windsor, 1 inch
- Castle Rock, 1 inch
- Lone Tree, 1 inch
- Longmont, 1 inch
- Firestone, 1 inch
- Erie, 1 inch
- Boulder, 1 inch
- Highlands Ranch, 1 inch
- Golden, 1 inch
- Brighton, 1 inch
- Broomfield, 1 inch
- Commerce City, 0.9 inches
- Littleton, 0.9 inches
- Denver, 0.9 inches
- Floyd Hill, 0.8 inches
Totals will be updated throughout the day.
