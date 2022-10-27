Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday.
Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight inches of snow could fall in the mountains above 9,000 feet.
Snow is also possible in the Denver metro area Thursday morning with less than an inch of snow expected. Some western and southern suburbs of the Denver area could see up to 2 inches of snow on grassy surfaces.
Here are some Colorado snow totals for the autumn storm, according to the National Weather Service:
- Green Mountain Reservoir - 9.1 inches
- Edwards - 8 inches
- Rand - 7.8 inches
- Spicer - 7.8 inches
- Climax - 7.8 inches
- Cameron Pass - 7.8 inches
- Skyway - 7 inches
- Silverthorne - 6.5 inches
- Ward - 6.5 inches
- Copper Mountain - 6.5 inches
- Crescent Village - 6 inches
- Heeney - 5.9 inches
- Meeker Park - 5.7 inches
- West Vail - 5.6 inches
- Leadville - 5.6 inches
- Plateau City - 5.5 inches
- Cattle Creek - 5.3 inches
- El Jebel - 5.3 inches
- Allenspark - 5.2 inches
- Mount Audubon - 5.2 inches
- Gould - 5.2 inches
- Berthoud Falls - 5.2 inches
- Loveland Pass - 5.2 inches
- Guanella Pass - 5.2 inches
- Blue River - 5.2 inches
- Mount Zirkel - 5.2 inches
- Nederland - 5.1 inches
- Winter Park - 5 inches
- Gypsum - 5 inches
- Pitkin - 5 inches
- Maher - 5 inches
- Montrose - 5 inches
- Jamestown - 4.9 inches
- Avon - 4.9 inches
- Colona - 4.8 inches
- Ridgway - 4.8 inches
- Eagle - 4.7 inches
- Elkdale - 4.6 inches
- Estes Park - 4.5 inches
- Carbondale - 4.5 inches
- Pinewood Springs - 4 inches
- Pinecliffe - 4 inches
- East Vail - 4 inches
- Frisco - 4 inches
- Pingree Park - 3.9 inches
- Glenwood Springs - 3.8 inches
- Crawford - 3.7 inches
- Steamboat Springs - 3.6 inches
- Redstone - 3.6 inches
- Cattle Creek - 3.4 inches
- Buckhorn Mountain - 3.3 inches
- Sunshine - 3.2 inches
- Montrose - 3 inches
- Horsetooth Mountain - 3 inches
- Georgetown - 2.8 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass - 2.6 inches
- Echo Lake - 2.6 inches
- Alma - 2.6 inches
- Blue River - 2.6 inches
- Evergreen - 2.5 inches
- Parshall - 2.5 inches
- Paonia - 2.5 inches
- New Castle - 2.5 inches
- Drake - 2 inches
- Kremmling - 2 inches
- Silt - 2 inches
- Hotchkiss - 2 inches
- Craig - 2 inches
- Silverton - 1.8 inches
- Glen Haven - 1.8 inches
- Florissant - 1.7 inches
- Kittredge - 1.5 inches
- Parlin - 1.5 inches
- Creede - 1.5 inches
- Red Feather Lakes - 1.3 inches
- Silver Plume - 1.2 inches
- Conifer - 1.2 inches
- Yellow Jacket - 1.2 inches
- Cedaredge - 1.2 inches
- Orchard Mesa - 1 inch
- Hayden - 1 inch
- Wilkerson Pas - 1 inch
- Almont - 1 inch
- Clifton - 1 inch
- Palisade - 1 inch
