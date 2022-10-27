Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

A blast of winter-like weather dropped several inches of snow across much of Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday.

Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight inches of snow could fall in the mountains above 9,000 feet.

Snow is also possible in the Denver metro area Thursday morning with less than an inch of snow expected. Some western and southern suburbs of the Denver area could see up to 2 inches of snow on grassy surfaces.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the autumn storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Green Mountain Reservoir - 9.1 inches

Edwards - 8 inches

Rand - 7.8 inches

Spicer - 7.8 inches

Climax - 7.8 inches

Cameron Pass - 7.8 inches

Skyway - 7 inches

Silverthorne - 6.5 inches

Ward - 6.5 inches

Copper Mountain - 6.5 inches

Crescent Village - 6 inches

Heeney - 5.9 inches

Meeker Park - 5.7 inches

West Vail - 5.6 inches

Leadville - 5.6 inches

Plateau City - 5.5 inches

Cattle Creek - 5.3 inches

El Jebel - 5.3 inches

Allenspark - 5.2 inches

Mount Audubon - 5.2 inches

Gould - 5.2 inches

Berthoud Falls - 5.2 inches

Loveland Pass - 5.2 inches

Guanella Pass - 5.2 inches

Blue River - 5.2 inches

Mount Zirkel - 5.2 inches

Nederland - 5.1 inches

Winter Park - 5 inches

Gypsum - 5 inches

Pitkin - 5 inches

Maher - 5 inches

Montrose - 5 inches

Jamestown - 4.9 inches

Avon - 4.9 inches

Colona - 4.8 inches

Ridgway - 4.8 inches

Eagle - 4.7 inches

Elkdale - 4.6 inches

Estes Park - 4.5 inches

Carbondale - 4.5 inches

Pinewood Springs - 4 inches

Pinecliffe - 4 inches

East Vail - 4 inches

Frisco - 4 inches

Pingree Park - 3.9 inches

Glenwood Springs - 3.8 inches

Crawford - 3.7 inches

Steamboat Springs - 3.6 inches

Redstone - 3.6 inches

Cattle Creek - 3.4 inches

Buckhorn Mountain - 3.3 inches

Sunshine - 3.2 inches

Montrose - 3 inches

Horsetooth Mountain - 3 inches

Georgetown - 2.8 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass - 2.6 inches

Echo Lake - 2.6 inches

Alma - 2.6 inches

Blue River - 2.6 inches

Evergreen - 2.5 inches

Parshall - 2.5 inches

Paonia - 2.5 inches

New Castle - 2.5 inches

Drake - 2 inches

Kremmling - 2 inches

Silt - 2 inches

Hotchkiss - 2 inches

Craig - 2 inches

Silverton - 1.8 inches

Glen Haven - 1.8 inches

Florissant - 1.7 inches

Kittredge - 1.5 inches

Parlin - 1.5 inches

Creede - 1.5 inches

Red Feather Lakes - 1.3 inches

Silver Plume - 1.2 inches

Conifer - 1.2 inches

Yellow Jacket - 1.2 inches

Cedaredge - 1.2 inches

Orchard Mesa - 1 inch

Hayden - 1 inch

Wilkerson Pas - 1 inch

Almont - 1 inch

Clifton - 1 inch

Palisade - 1 inch

