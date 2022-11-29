Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

The latest round of winter-like weather has brought frigid temps and several inches of snow to Colorado's Front Range and foothills.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system.

Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday.

The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than nine inches of snow.

Along the Front Range, Estes Park, Boulder, Greeley, Jamestown, Lyons, Loveland and Windsor had snow reports around five inches.

The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported one inch of snow.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the November storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Snowmass Village - 11 inches

Cherokee Park - 9.2 inches

Crested Butte - 9 inches

Horsetooth Mountain - 7 inches

Kassler - 6.8 inches

Oak Creek - 6.2 inches

Nunn - 6 inches

Allenspark - 6 inches

Crescent Village - 6 inches

Skyway - 6 inches

Estes Park - 5.5 inches

Pinewood Springs - 5.5 inches

Severance - 5.3 inches

Eaton - 5.2 inches

Jamestown - 5.2 inches

Boulder - 5.1 inches

Campion - 5.1 inches

Buckhorn Mountain - 5 inches

Kinikinik - 5 inches

Lyons - 5 inches

Edwards - 5 inches

Vail - 5 inches

Tiny Town - 5 inches

Windsor - 4.8 inches

Loveland - 4.8 inches

Greeley - 4.8 inches

Sterling - 4.7 inches

Briggsdale - 4.5 inches

Fleming - 4.5 inches

Galeton - 4.5 inches

Gould - 4.5 inches

Evans - 4.5 inches

Conifer - 4.5 inches

Silverthorne - 4.5 inches

Virginia Dale - 4.5 inches

Sunshine - 4.4 inches

Carter Lake - 4.3 inches

Fort Collins - 4.2 inches

Genesee - 4.2 inches

Phippsburg - 4.2 inches

Ridgway - 4.2 inches

Niwot - 4.1 inches

Golden - 4.1 inches

Laporte - 4 inches

Berthoud - 4 inches

Iliff - 4 inches

Rocky Flats - 4 inches

Colona - 4 inches

Rangely - 4 inches

Roxborough Park - 4 inches

Grant - 4 inches

Waverly - 3.8 inches

Hygiene - 3.8 inches

Heeney - 3.8 inches

Glenwood Springs - 3.8 inches

Highland Park - 3.8 inches

Timnath - 3.7 inches

Longmont - 3.7 inches

Evergreen - 3.6 inches

Wellington - 3.5 inches

Nunn - 3.5 inches

Arvada - 3.5 inches

Dinosaur - 3.5 inches

Ken Caryl - 3.5 inches

Canon City - 3.5 inches

LaSalle - 3.4 inches

Drake - 3.4 inches

Westminster - 3.3 inches

Johnstown - 3.3 inches

Aurora - 3.2 inches

Masonville - 3.1 inches

Akron - 3 inches

Pinecliffe - 3 inches

Aspen Springs - 3 inches

Columbine - 3 inches

Highlands Ranch - 3 inches

Foxfield - 3 inches

Kassler - 3 inches

Silverton - 3 inches

Woodland Park - 3 inches

Pitkin - 3 inches

Lawson - 2.9 inches

Cherry Creek Reservoir - 2.9 inches

Lafayette - 2.8 inches

Loveland - 2.8 inches

Nederland - 2.8 inches

Lone Tree - 2.8 inches

Louisville - 2.7 inches

Buckley Space Force Base - 2.7 inches

Firestone - 2.6 inches

Montrose - 2.6 inches

Broomfield - 2.5 inches

Lakewood - 2.5 inches

Lucerne - 2.5 inches

Wiggins - 2.5 inches

Rocky Flats - 2.5 inches

Kittredge - 2.5 inches

Parker - 2.5 inches

Littleton - 2.5 inches

Chatfield Reservoir - 2.5 inches

Ouray - 2.5 inches

Penrose - 2.5 inches

Erie - 2.2 inches

Holyoke - 2.2 inches

Ponderosa Park - 2.2 inches

Redlands - 2.2 inches

The Pinery - 2.1 inches

Federal Heights - 2 inches

Commerce City - 2 inches

Kremmling - 2 inches

Franktown - 2 inches

El Jebel - 2 inches

Castle Rock - 2 inches

Pueblo West - 2 inches

Englewood - 1.9 inches

East Denver - 1.8 inches

Carbondale - 1.8 inches

Florissant - 1.8 inches

Fairplay - 1.7 inches

Lakewood - 1.6 inches

Palisade - 1.6 inches

Castle Pines - 1.6 inches

Brush - 1.5 inches

Cameo - 1.5 inches

Monument - 1.5 inches

Silt - 1.4 inches

Pueblo - 1.4 inches

Cortez - 1.2 inches

Cope - 1 inch

Denver International Airport (DIA) - 1 inch

Cherry Hills Village - 1 inch

Olathe - 1 inch

Parachute - 1 inch

Mancos - 1 inch

Black Forest - 1 inch

Alamosa - 1 inch

Gary - 0.9 inch

Limon - 0.1 inch

After a high of 57 degrees on Monday, wind chills are down into the single digits on Tuesday and high temps won't get out of the 20s.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place for Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains until 5 p.m. Tuesday with winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Winter Weather Advisories for other parts of the high country, western slope, foothills, Front Range and northern plains, including Denver, expire Tuesday afternoon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.