Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system.
Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday.
The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than nine inches of snow.
Along the Front Range, Estes Park, Boulder, Greeley, Jamestown, Lyons, Loveland and Windsor had snow reports around five inches.
The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported one inch of snow.
Here are some Colorado snow totals for the November storm, according to the National Weather Service:
- Snowmass Village - 11 inches
- Cherokee Park - 9.2 inches
- Crested Butte - 9 inches
- Horsetooth Mountain - 7 inches
- Kassler - 6.8 inches
- Oak Creek - 6.2 inches
- Nunn - 6 inches
- Allenspark - 6 inches
- Crescent Village - 6 inches
- Skyway - 6 inches
- Estes Park - 5.5 inches
- Pinewood Springs - 5.5 inches
- Severance - 5.3 inches
- Eaton - 5.2 inches
- Jamestown - 5.2 inches
- Boulder - 5.1 inches
- Campion - 5.1 inches
- Buckhorn Mountain - 5 inches
- Kinikinik - 5 inches
- Lyons - 5 inches
- Edwards - 5 inches
- Vail - 5 inches
- Tiny Town - 5 inches
- Windsor - 4.8 inches
- Loveland - 4.8 inches
- Greeley - 4.8 inches
- Sterling - 4.7 inches
- Briggsdale - 4.5 inches
- Fleming - 4.5 inches
- Galeton - 4.5 inches
- Gould - 4.5 inches
- Evans - 4.5 inches
- Conifer - 4.5 inches
- Silverthorne - 4.5 inches
- Virginia Dale - 4.5 inches
- Sunshine - 4.4 inches
- Carter Lake - 4.3 inches
- Fort Collins - 4.2 inches
- Genesee - 4.2 inches
- Phippsburg - 4.2 inches
- Ridgway - 4.2 inches
- Niwot - 4.1 inches
- Golden - 4.1 inches
- Laporte - 4 inches
- Berthoud - 4 inches
- Iliff - 4 inches
- Rocky Flats - 4 inches
- Colona - 4 inches
- Rangely - 4 inches
- Roxborough Park - 4 inches
- Grant - 4 inches
- Waverly - 3.8 inches
- Hygiene - 3.8 inches
- Heeney - 3.8 inches
- Glenwood Springs - 3.8 inches
- Highland Park - 3.8 inches
- Timnath - 3.7 inches
- Longmont - 3.7 inches
- Evergreen - 3.6 inches
- Wellington - 3.5 inches
- Nunn - 3.5 inches
- Arvada - 3.5 inches
- Dinosaur - 3.5 inches
- Ken Caryl - 3.5 inches
- Canon City - 3.5 inches
- LaSalle - 3.4 inches
- Drake - 3.4 inches
- Westminster - 3.3 inches
- Johnstown - 3.3 inches
- Aurora - 3.2 inches
- Masonville - 3.1 inches
- Akron - 3 inches
- Pinecliffe - 3 inches
- Aspen Springs - 3 inches
- Columbine - 3 inches
- Highlands Ranch - 3 inches
- Foxfield - 3 inches
- Kassler - 3 inches
- Silverton - 3 inches
- Woodland Park - 3 inches
- Pitkin - 3 inches
- Lawson - 2.9 inches
- Cherry Creek Reservoir - 2.9 inches
- Lafayette - 2.8 inches
- Loveland - 2.8 inches
- Nederland - 2.8 inches
- Lone Tree - 2.8 inches
- Louisville - 2.7 inches
- Buckley Space Force Base - 2.7 inches
- Firestone - 2.6 inches
- Montrose - 2.6 inches
- Broomfield - 2.5 inches
- Lakewood - 2.5 inches
- Lucerne - 2.5 inches
- Wiggins - 2.5 inches
- Rocky Flats - 2.5 inches
- Kittredge - 2.5 inches
- Parker - 2.5 inches
- Littleton - 2.5 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir - 2.5 inches
- Ouray - 2.5 inches
- Penrose - 2.5 inches
- Erie - 2.2 inches
- Holyoke - 2.2 inches
- Ponderosa Park - 2.2 inches
- Redlands - 2.2 inches
- The Pinery - 2.1 inches
- Federal Heights - 2 inches
- Commerce City - 2 inches
- Kremmling - 2 inches
- Franktown - 2 inches
- El Jebel - 2 inches
- Castle Rock - 2 inches
- Pueblo West - 2 inches
- Englewood - 1.9 inches
- East Denver - 1.8 inches
- Carbondale - 1.8 inches
- Florissant - 1.8 inches
- Fairplay - 1.7 inches
- Lakewood - 1.6 inches
- Palisade - 1.6 inches
- Castle Pines - 1.6 inches
- Brush - 1.5 inches
- Cameo - 1.5 inches
- Monument - 1.5 inches
- Silt - 1.4 inches
- Pueblo - 1.4 inches
- Cortez - 1.2 inches
- Cope - 1 inch
- Denver International Airport (DIA) - 1 inch
- Cherry Hills Village - 1 inch
- Olathe - 1 inch
- Parachute - 1 inch
- Mancos - 1 inch
- Black Forest - 1 inch
- Alamosa - 1 inch
- Gary - 0.9 inch
- Limon - 0.1 inch
FORECAST: Full forecast
CLOSURES: Full list of closures
After a high of 57 degrees on Monday, wind chills are down into the single digits on Tuesday and high temps won't get out of the 20s.
Winter Storm Warnings are in place for Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Additionally, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains until 5 p.m. Tuesday with winds gusting up to 50 mph.
Winter Weather Advisories for other parts of the high country, western slope, foothills, Front Range and northern plains, including Denver, expire Tuesday afternoon.
