Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds.
Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow.
The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow.
The temperature in Denver dropped to 24 degrees below zero Fahrenheit early Thursday. That is the coldest official temperature in Denver since Dec. 22, 1990, exactly 32 years ago.
The arctic airmass arrived in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon with bitter cold temperatures and several inches of blowing snow. The temperature in Denver dropped 75 degrees in 18 hours, the third biggest such drop on record.
Here are some Colorado snow totals for the late-December storm, according to the National Weather Service:
- Eldora - 13 inches
- Mount Audubon - 11.6 inches
- Longs Peak - 11.6 inches
- Spicer - 11.6 inches
- Ward - 10.2 inches
- Arapahoe Park - 10.2 inches
- Brainard Lake - 10.1 inches
- Green Mountain Reservoir - 10.1 inches
- Gould - 10.1 inches
- Nederland - 10 inches
- Rollinsville - 9.8 inches
- Sunshine - 9.4 inches
- Boulder - 9 inches
- Cameron Pass - 8.7 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass - 8.7 inches
- Allenspark - 8.5 inches
- Jamestown - 8.4 inchs
- Winter Park - 8 inches
- Oak Creek - 7.8 inches
- Pinecliffe - 7.5 inches
- Loveland Pass - 7.2 inches
- Arvada - 7.2 inches
- Louisville - 7 inches
- Kremmling - 7 inches
- Aspen Springs - 7 inches
- Lafayette - 6.8 inches
- Silverthorne - 6.5 inches
- Broomfield - 6.3 inches
- Westminster - 6.1 inches
- Longmont - 6 inches
- Rocky Flats - 6 inches
- Silver Plume - 6 inches
- Louisville - 5.9 inches
- Northglenn - 5.8 inches
- Lyons - 5.8 inches
- Rand - 5.8 inches
- Grand Lake - 5.8 inches
- Climax - 5.8 inches
- Erie - 5.5 inches
- Frederick - 5.5 inches
- Superior - 5.5 inches
- Federal Heights - 5.5 inches
- Aspen Springs - 5.5 inches
- Hygiene - 5.3 inches
- Kelim - 5.3 inches
- Niwot - 5.2 inches
- Vail - 5.2 inches
- Frisco - 5.2 inches
- Genesee - 5 inches
- Brookvale - 5 inches
- Estes Park - 4.9 inches
- Longmont - 4.8 inches
- Commerce City - 4.8 inches
- Mountain View - 4.8 inches
- Brighton - 4.5 inches
- Aurora - 4.5 inches
- Greeley - 4.5 inches
- Campion - 4.5 inches
- Virginia Dale - 4.5 inches
- Floyd Hill - 4.5 inches
- Copper Mountain - 4.4 inches
- Guanella Pass - 4.3 inches
- Blue River - 4.3 inches
- Berthoud - 4.2 inches
- Pinewood Springs - 4.2 inches
- Evergreen - 4.1 inches
- Wheat Ridge - 4 inches
- Shamballa - 4 inches
- Roxborough Park - 4 inches
- Buckhorn Mountain - 4 inches
- Ninikinik - 4 inches
- Keystone - 4 inches
- Breckenridge - 4 inches
- Edwards - 4 inches
- Pitkin - 4 inches
- Kittredge - 4 inches
- Golden - 4 inches
- Georgetown - 4 inches
- Denver International Airport (DIA) - 3.9 inches
- Windsor - 3.9 inches
- Lakewood - 3.9 inches
- Thornton - 3.8 inches
- Evans - 3.8 inches
- Wilkerson Pass - 3.8 inches
- Castle Rock - 3.7 inches
- Gould - 3.6 inches
- La Salle - 3.6 inches
- Ken Caryl - 3.6 inches
- The Pinery - 3.6 inches
- Iliff - 3.5 inches
- Eaton - 3.5 inches
- Masonville - 3.4 inches
- Air Force Academy - 3.4 inches
- Conifer - 3.3 inches
- Timnath - 3.2 inches
- Lone Tree - 3.2 inches
- Evans - 3 inches
- Firestone - 3 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir - 3 inches
- Columbine - 3 inches
- Ponderosa Park - 3 inches
- Woodland Park - 3inches
- Fort Collins - 2.9 inches
- Highland Park - 2.9 inches
- Alma - 2.8 inches
- Loveland - 2.8 inches
- Sheridan - 2.8 inches
- Glenwood Springs - 2.8 inches
- Monument - 2.8 inches
- Castle Pines - 2.8 inches
- Parker - 2.6 inches
- Fairplay - 2.6 inches
- Penrose - 2.5 inches
- Black Forest - 2.5 inches
- Buckley Space Force Base - 2.4 inches
- Florissant - 2.2 inches
- Leadville - 2.2 inches
- Cherry Hills Village - 2.2 inches
- Steamboat Springs - 2.1 inches
- Bellvue - 2 inches
- Wellington - 2 inches
- Wray - 2 inches
- Foxfield - 2 inches
- Cope - 2 inches
- Littleton - 2 inches
- Stratton - 2 inches
- Holyoke - 1.6 inches
- Nunn - 1.5 inches
- Drake - 1.5 inches
- Echo Lake - 1.5 inches
- New Castle - 1.5 inches
- Avon - 1.5 inches
- Elizabeth - 1.5 inches
- Weston Pass - 1.4 inches
- Hugo - 1.2 inches
- Gary - 1.1 inches
- Tincup - 1 inch
- Crested Butte - 1 inch
- Redstone - 1 inch
- Brush - 1 inch
- Elba - 1 inch
- Deer Trail - 0.7 inches
FORECAST: Full forecast
CLOSURES: Full list of closures
Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at DIA on Wednesday and Thursday.
More than 130 schools and businesses have also closed on Thursday.
On Thursday, the skies will clear across Colorado, but the temperatures will stay frigid with bitterly cold temperatures through Thursday night.
Colorado's temperatures will slowly begin to moderate on Friday, and by Christmas weekend, highs will actually warm above the seasonal normal for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.