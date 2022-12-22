Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville and Longmont all received more than 6 inches of new snow.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds.

Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow.

The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow.

The temperature in Denver dropped to 24 degrees below zero Fahrenheit early Thursday. That is the coldest official temperature in Denver since Dec. 22, 1990, exactly 32 years ago.

The arctic airmass arrived in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon with bitter cold temperatures and several inches of blowing snow. The temperature in Denver dropped 75 degrees in 18 hours, the third biggest such drop on record.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the late-December storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Eldora - 13 inches

Mount Audubon - 11.6 inches

Longs Peak - 11.6 inches

Spicer - 11.6 inches

Ward - 10.2 inches

Arapahoe Park - 10.2 inches

Brainard Lake - 10.1 inches

Green Mountain Reservoir - 10.1 inches

Gould - 10.1 inches

Nederland - 10 inches

Rollinsville - 9.8 inches

Sunshine - 9.4 inches

Boulder - 9 inches

Cameron Pass - 8.7 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass - 8.7 inches

Allenspark - 8.5 inches

Jamestown - 8.4 inchs

Winter Park - 8 inches

Oak Creek - 7.8 inches

Pinecliffe - 7.5 inches

Loveland Pass - 7.2 inches

Arvada - 7.2 inches

Louisville - 7 inches

Kremmling - 7 inches

Aspen Springs - 7 inches

Lafayette - 6.8 inches

Silverthorne - 6.5 inches

Broomfield - 6.3 inches

Westminster - 6.1 inches

Longmont - 6 inches

Rocky Flats - 6 inches

Silver Plume - 6 inches

Louisville - 5.9 inches

Northglenn - 5.8 inches

Lyons - 5.8 inches

Rand - 5.8 inches

Grand Lake - 5.8 inches

Climax - 5.8 inches

Erie - 5.5 inches

Frederick - 5.5 inches

Superior - 5.5 inches

Federal Heights - 5.5 inches

Aspen Springs - 5.5 inches

Hygiene - 5.3 inches

Kelim - 5.3 inches

Niwot - 5.2 inches

Vail - 5.2 inches

Frisco - 5.2 inches

Genesee - 5 inches

Brookvale - 5 inches

Estes Park - 4.9 inches

Longmont - 4.8 inches

Commerce City - 4.8 inches

Mountain View - 4.8 inches

Brighton - 4.5 inches

Aurora - 4.5 inches

Greeley - 4.5 inches

Campion - 4.5 inches

Virginia Dale - 4.5 inches

Floyd Hill - 4.5 inches

Copper Mountain - 4.4 inches

Guanella Pass - 4.3 inches

Blue River - 4.3 inches

Berthoud - 4.2 inches

Pinewood Springs - 4.2 inches

Evergreen - 4.1 inches

Wheat Ridge - 4 inches

Shamballa - 4 inches

Roxborough Park - 4 inches

Buckhorn Mountain - 4 inches

Ninikinik - 4 inches

Keystone - 4 inches

Breckenridge - 4 inches

Edwards - 4 inches

Pitkin - 4 inches

Kittredge - 4 inches

Golden - 4 inches

Georgetown - 4 inches

Denver International Airport (DIA) - 3.9 inches

Windsor - 3.9 inches

Lakewood - 3.9 inches

Thornton - 3.8 inches

Evans - 3.8 inches

Wilkerson Pass - 3.8 inches

Castle Rock - 3.7 inches

Gould - 3.6 inches

La Salle - 3.6 inches

Ken Caryl - 3.6 inches

The Pinery - 3.6 inches

Iliff - 3.5 inches

Eaton - 3.5 inches

Masonville - 3.4 inches

Air Force Academy - 3.4 inches

Conifer - 3.3 inches

Timnath - 3.2 inches

Lone Tree - 3.2 inches

Evans - 3 inches

Firestone - 3 inches

Chatfield Reservoir - 3 inches

Columbine - 3 inches

Ponderosa Park - 3 inches

Woodland Park - 3inches

Fort Collins - 2.9 inches

Highland Park - 2.9 inches

Alma - 2.8 inches

Loveland - 2.8 inches

Sheridan - 2.8 inches

Glenwood Springs - 2.8 inches

Monument - 2.8 inches

Castle Pines - 2.8 inches

Parker - 2.6 inches

Fairplay - 2.6 inches

Penrose - 2.5 inches

Black Forest - 2.5 inches

Buckley Space Force Base - 2.4 inches

Florissant - 2.2 inches

Leadville - 2.2 inches

Cherry Hills Village - 2.2 inches

Steamboat Springs - 2.1 inches

Bellvue - 2 inches

Wellington - 2 inches

Wray - 2 inches

Foxfield - 2 inches

Cope - 2 inches

Littleton - 2 inches

Stratton - 2 inches

Holyoke - 1.6 inches

Nunn - 1.5 inches

Drake - 1.5 inches

Echo Lake - 1.5 inches

New Castle - 1.5 inches

Avon - 1.5 inches

Elizabeth - 1.5 inches

Weston Pass - 1.4 inches

Hugo - 1.2 inches

Gary - 1.1 inches

Tincup - 1 inch

Crested Butte - 1 inch

Redstone - 1 inch

Brush - 1 inch

Elba - 1 inch

Deer Trail - 0.7 inches

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at DIA on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 130 schools and businesses have also closed on Thursday.

On Thursday, the skies will clear across Colorado, but the temperatures will stay frigid with bitterly cold temperatures through Thursday night.

Colorado's temperatures will slowly begin to moderate on Friday, and by Christmas weekend, highs will actually warm above the seasonal normal for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Denver also recorded a wind chill of -40° Thursday morning, the city's lowest wind chill since 2007! 🥶 https://bit.ly/3Wk3ONo Posted by 9NEWS (KUSA) on Thursday, December 22, 2022

